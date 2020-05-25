Ring Floodlight Cam price drops below $200 in Best Buy Memorial Day sale

The Ring Floodlight Cam is one of the best options for illuminating your yard. And thanks one of today's best Memorial Day sales, you can pick up this outdoor security camera for less than $200.

Currently, you can get the Ring Floodlight Cam for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this unit. In addition, the retailer is throwing a free Echo Dot, Amazon's $50 smart speaker. (The Echo Dot is automatically included during checkout).

Ring Floodlight Camera: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

In addition to the $50 savings on the Ring Floodlight Camera, Best Buy includes a free Echo Dot smart speaker as part of this Memorial Day deal.View Deal

Even without a free speaker, picking up the Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 would be a great bargain. In our Ring Floodlight Cam review, we were impressed by the camera's wide field of view and the ability to set motion zones that send alerts whenever movement is detected. We include Ring's outdoor light/camera combo is among the best home security cameras you can get today.

This Ring camera sale is just one of the many deals available in the Best Buy Memorial Day sales event.