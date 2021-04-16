Resident Evil 4 VR unveiled for Oculus Quest 2 — and it will scare the heck out of you

Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR, but not on Sony's PS VR headset. Instead, the iconic horror title will be arriving on Oculus Quest 2, although Capcom hasn't shared a release window just yet.

The news was announced during the Resident Evil Showcase, and revealed that the VR version of the game will be worked on by Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature. Unlike the original, we'll be getting a first-person perspective to fit with the new medium. And from the snippets of gameplay we can see in the video, there are some strong Resident Evil 7 VR vibes going on.

Gamers are promised "more richness and depth" with the VR adaptation, which doesn't offer a lot to go on, but we'll find out more details next week on Wednesday, April 21, at the Oculus Gaming Showcase. There'll also be new gameplay to check out, so if the tidbits in the announcement video have piqued your interest, you can tune in on Twitch and YouTube. The show kicks off at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST.

Capcom adopted a first-person POV for the first time in the series with Resident Evil 7, making the jump to VR that much easier for players. Resident Evil Village is sticking with the new formula as well, so we might see a VR adaptation for the PS VR (or upcoming PS VR 2) at some point down the line. Capcom didn't delve into whether we'll see Resident Evil 4 VR release on other headsets outside of the Facebook-owned Oculus, so it could well be an exclusive to the platform.

During the showcase, Capcom also dropped a new trailer for Resident Evil Village, and announced the return of Mercenaries Mode for the upcoming title. Resi 7 skipped the mode entirely, so fans of the fast-paced gameplay will be happy to see it make a comeback. There are a few changes this time around though, like granting players special abilities, and offering them a reprieve between areas at in-game shops where they can buy and upgrade items.

For more on Resident Evil 4 VR, be sure to watch the Oculus Gaming Showcase next week.