PS5 price potentially revealed, and it's not pretty

Sony hasn’t decided the price of its upcoming PS5 console yet, but it’s looking like it’s got a battle on its hands if it wants to keep the price low.

A report by Bloomberg , based on sources within Sony, claims that the PS5 will see an increased cost compared to the PS4 due to the expense of using DRAM and flash memory. These important components are in short supply due to their popularity among smartphone makers, including Samsung and its new Galaxy S20 series.

Damian Thong, analyst for Macquarie Capital, estimates that the final price for the PS5 will be around $470. That's $70 more than the most expensive current PlayStation, the $400 PS4 Pro.

A part of the PlayStation 4’s early success against the Xbox One can be put down to the price difference at launch, with the PS4 costing $399 and the Xbox costing $499. Sony will apparently be watching Microsoft closely to see what it sets the price of the Xbox Series X at, although that information will likely not be made public for another few months, potentially as late as E3 2020 in June.

The sources have some more positive news however. Since Sony’s plan is to release many PS5 games on the PS4 as well, players will be able to access the same titles on their older hardware. Also helping out gamers low on cash will be the updated PlayStation Now subscription service, which may help Sony keep the price of the console lower due to the consistent income from the subscription fee.

Finally, Bloomberg’s sources also confirmed rumors that Sony will release a new version of the PlayStation VR headset after the console’s launch.