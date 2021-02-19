PS5 Horizon Forbidden West could launch on PSVR 2

It seems that a prominent PlayStation VR developer is making hires for a big-budget VR game, with all signs pointing to Horizon Forbidden West being the franchise of choice.

In a since removed job posting, developer Firesprite, the team behind PSVR titles such as The Persistence and the Playroom VR, have been searching for a 3D modeler to work on a "globally recognized multi-million selling action RPG and create a full form PlayStation VR game."

Considering there are very few globally recognized multi-million selling action RPG's from Sony, the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West seems to be the top candidate for a VR spinoff.

The reason why we feel that Firesprite is working on a Sony IP, as opposed to a third-party one, is due to the studio's close relationship to the Tokyo-based electronics giant. Firesprite is a spinoff from the now defunct SCE Studio Liverpool, an internal first-party development team known for the Wipeout series.

Not only that, Firesprite was handed the reins to develop The Playroom VR, a free PSVR game that shows off what the headset is capable of. The job posting was taken down as soon as fans on forum ResetEra began speculating that Horizon was also suspicious.

On Firesprite's website, the studio is also hiring a lead producer for an action adventure game. The listing states, "This is an exceptionally exciting project, partnering with the IP holder to create a whole new chapter in the exciting and highly original universe they have established, utilizing the full immersive capabilities in VR to build a new narrative for fans and newcomers alike."

This also falls close in line with a rumor from 2019 that indicated Horizon could be getting the VR treatment.

Of course, none of this is confirmed and we're only speculating. The only other high-selling action-RPG from Sony that comes to mind is Bloodborne, and playing that game in VR would likely be nausea-inducing.

Either way, we expect any VR adventure on the PS5 to be accompanied by an updated PSVR 2. While the current PSVR is an affordable way to jump into virtual reality, the technology is now dated and lags far behind other affordable headsets like the Oculus Quest 2.