PlayStation Direct lands in Europe — this could be huge for PS5 restocks

Earlier this year Sony confirmed that its direct PlayStation hardware retail arm, fittingly called PlayStation Direct, would be launching in Europe. This was a warmly-received announcement as it should theoretically help boost PS5 restock levels in various European countries.

Following this initial announcement, Sony has confirmed the first European country to get its own regional version of PlayStation Direct is Germany. The retailer is officially operating in the country as of today. Right now, PlayStation gamers can visit Sony Direct Germany and purchase various PS5 related products from DualSense controllers to Pulse 3D headsets, as well as some of the best PS5 games available including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal.

Surprisingly the PS5 console itself hasn’t made an appearance yet. It would have made logical sense for Sony to promote its newest regional store with a PS5 restock, but currently, the console is listed on Sony Direct Germany as “unavailable." This could change at any moment, so German PlayStation fans should definitely keep a close eye on the site over the next few days.

Gamers in the U.K. eager to get hold of a PS5 shouldn’t have too long to wait for access to their own regional version of Sony Direct. @PlayStationUK confirmed that PlayStation Direct would launch in the U.K., France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg soon. More details on the U.K. launch are expected to follow shortly.

PlayStation Direct launched in September 2019 in the U.S. as a way for Sony to sell PlayStation products directly to consumers. Over the last 12 months, the American version of the site has held dozens of PS5 restocks, many of which have required an invitation to partake in. It’s not been confirmed if the European versions of Sony Direct will also distribute PS5 consoles in the same way.

The launch of Sony Direct in Europe is likely to be a good thing for PS5 restock levels. Although it could in theory lead to fewer restocks at other retailers such as Amazon and Game as Sony may prioritize restocking its own retail arm. In the U.S. Sony Direct restocks have generally run relatively smoothly, so that might not be a bad thing.

A year on since launch and the PS5 remains as elusive as ever. In fact, getting hold of the console has actually become even harder in recent weeks. With Black Friday deals in full swing, online retailers are busier than ever so make sure to follow all the latest updates in our PS5 restock hub.