OnePlus Buds Z2 launch looks imminent as new renders appear

Not content with introducing the new and high-end OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus apparently has a second generation of its cheapest earbuds on the way.

The extremely reliable leaker Steve McFly — AKA OnLeaks — has posted unofficial renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 which are, according to 91mobiles, “based on real-life images.”

The OnePlus Buds Z is the company’s cheapest true wireless earphones, with a price of just $49.99 (or $59.99 for the charming but now sold out cartoony model with art from Steven Harrington). They were generally pretty well received considering the competitive price point, though obviously don’t have nice-to-have features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and the like.

As you can see from the accompanying images, design wise very little has changed for the second generation. The eartips look a little different and are now slightly angled, but otherwise the buds are indistinguishable from the originals, right down to the familiar looking charging case.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91mobiles)

That tip change could be significant though, with 91mobiles speculating that the angled approach will ensure a better fit. The site also notes that the cutouts on each earbud could indicate sensors for auto-wear detection and some kind of noise isolation.

Judging by the company’s pedigree in the true wireless audio field, the earbuds could well be worth looking out for. In our recent OnePlus Buds Pro review, we described them as “shockingly good for the price”, and while you shouldn’t expect that level of excellence in a product a third of the MSRP, it may well be enough to ensure that the OnePlus Buds Z2 earn a place on our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy.

At the very least, they may make you question whether it’s worth spending an extra $30 on the regular OnePlus Buds.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91mobiles)

91mobiles has heard that the earbuds will be unveiled next month, which makes sense as it’s a year on from when the original OnePlus Buds Z went on sale. It also fits with what leaker Yogesh Brar previously predicted when he wrote that OnePlus is “expected to announce some new accessories at the next launch.” That won’t be the OnePlus 9T — which is rumored to be cancelled — Brar is instead predicting another member of the inexpensive Nord line of smartphones.