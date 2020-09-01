OnePlus 8T design just leaked — here’s your first look

The OnePlus 8T could be on its way — just don’t expect a big change from the OnePlus 8, as it will look a lot like its predecessor.

From some digging into OnePlus’ take on the Android 11 Developer Preview 4 code, the folks at OxygenUpdater found an image of a phone that’s apparently a render of the OnePlus 8T. It looks a lot like the OnePlus 8, with a punch-hole selfie camera cutout on the left-hand side and a design that’s difficult to tell apart from the OnePlus 8.

(Image credit: OxygenUpdater)

However, that's not really surprising. OnePlus’ ‘T’ models tend to be minor upgrades over their predecessors launched earlier in the year. The only real exception to this was with the OnePlus 7T, which was a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 7. That's partially due to the OnePlus 7 itself being a small refinement on the OnePlus 6T.

But while the external design changes of the T variants of OnePlus phones tend to be minor, the big upgrades take place under the hood. We’d expect the OnePlus 8T to come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, boosting its CPU and graphics performance over its predecessor.

We also expect to see Android 11 baked in and potentially some camera upgrades; likely new lenses and improved photography software and image processing. Previous leaks have claimed the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro could have a 64MP main camera to build upon the 48MP camera found in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

There haven’t been a vast amount of rumors aroun the OnePlus 8T, so we've not got a lot else to go on when it comes to upgrades and specs. A bump in RAM and storage wouldn’t be too surprising, and boosted wireless rapid charging could also be on the cards.

While the OnePlus 8 Pro has a lot of flagship-level features, the OnePlus 8 doesn't have a 120Hz refresh-rate display, so we’d quite like to see that upgrade come to the T model. OnePlus tends to reveal the T models in October time, so that's when we’d expect to see if such leaks and rumors prove to be true.