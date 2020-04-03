OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Release date, specs, carriers, colors and more

The OnePlus 8 rumors are starting to fly fast and furious, which means that new flagships from OnePlus are all but certain to arrive soon. But what can we expect from the upstart phone maker this time around?

OnePlus has already given us a hint of what's to come, showing off its Concept One concept phone in January. That device features a new electrochromic glass tech, a first for smartphones, that changes from opaque to transparent through the use of an electric current, concealing the rear cameras when they're not active. However, the Concept One is just that — a concept, and not slated for production.

As for the phones OnePlus will release this year, the company tends to take an iterative approach to design, improving its smartphones twice a year. There’s nothing to suggest the company is preparing a radical departure from the general design and feature set established in its current models, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

Still, early OnePlus 8 renders hint at a change for the handsets’ front-facing camera arrays, as well as the addition of a fourth, time-of-flight depth-sensing lens on the back of the new Pro variant. A revamped 120Hz display will serve as one of the phones' headline features, according to early testing by DisplayMate.

Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and a rumored entry-level model, either called the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specs (rumored)

Model OnePlus 8 Lite OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Price $499 $549 $799 Screen size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches 6.5 inches - 6.7 inches Screen refresh rate 90Hz 90Hz 120Hz CPU MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB 6GB, 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP 60MP, 16MP, 13MP or 2 48MP sensors plus 8MP and 5MP lenses Front camera 16MP 32MB 32MB Battery size 4,000 mAh 4,000-4,300 mAh 4,500-4,510 mAh

In uncertain times, we at least know the exact date when the OnePlus 8 will debut. OnePlus says it's holding an online launch event for the OnePlus 8 on April 14. You'll be able to tune in at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT to find out what's new with OnePlus' flagship phones. That April 14 date had originally been forecast by phone leaker Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro carriers

We rarely hear about which carriers will offer a phone until it's officially announced, but it's worth keeping an ear out for rumors about the OnePlus 8. OnePlus used to just sell its phones unlocked, but starting with the OnePlus 6T, it's been working with U.S. carriers to broaden the audience for its phones. (T-Mobile offers the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren; Sprint sells the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.)

Verizon may be getting into the mix this year, as an Android Police report claims that the carrier is going to offer the OnePlus 8. What's more, Verizon will reportedly sell a 5G version of that phone, further broadening the availability of the phone makers' wares in the U.S.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro price

The pricing for the OnePlus 8 is trickier to pin down. The OnePlus 7T costs $599, while the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $629, and OnePlus does not offer the OnePlus 7T Pro in North America. It’s not unusual for the company to increase the price of its phones by anywhere from $30 to $50 from generation to generation, and we’re expecting a similar jump for the OnePlus 8 series. For reference, the OnePlus 6 started at $529, and the OnePlus 5 started at $479.

With OnePlus rumored to be planning a trio of phones, pricing has come into focus, at least according to a OnePlus 8 specs dump fueled in part by a leak at online store Giztop. Listings at that site show three phones — the OnePlus 8 Lite (or OnePlus Z), OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — with prices of $499, $549 and $799, respectively.

Could this be the OnePlus 8 Pro's price? (Image credit: Giztop)

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro design

While particular aspects of OnePlus’ phone design have changed over the last few years, the general proportions and shape really haven’t. Rumors point to the OnePlus 8 continuing the company’s trend of large handsets with curved front and rear glass panels and tapered sides, alongside triple- and quadruple camera stacks serving as centerpieces on the back.

A render of the OnePlus 8 Pro, reportedly based on knowledge of the device. Notice the hole punch front-facing camera and fourth lens on the back, adjacent to the main camera stack. (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

The Concept One might give us some hints about OnePlus' future design language, even if the phone itself doesn't make it to production. The long stripe down the center of the back is more reminiscent of the OnePlus 7 Pro's centrally-aligned cameras rather than the circular bump with horizontal cameras we saw on the 7T, and that seems to be backed up by other renders, shown below.

OnePlus Concept One smartphone (Image credit: Future)

On the front, OnePlus looks to continue to chip away at those pesky bezels. Renders from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles , as well as spy shots that surfaced on Weibo in November, suggest the company has elected to stash a front-facing camera module in the screen, hole-punch style, which has also been supported by an image leaked to True Tech. On the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s even possible this shooter could comprise two lenses — either stashed in the upper-left corner, or slightly offset to the right, based on what we've seen from different images.

Shots of a device in public believed to be a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype. The appearance of a dual-lens selfie camera is different from what previous leaks have suggested. (Image credit: Weibo)

For what it's worth, leaked renders purportedly showing off the OnePlus 8 have since appeared on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. They depict a phone with an oblong camera array similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. (That's good news if you hated the OnePlus 7T's circular camera bump.) A front image of the phone shows off a punch-hole camera peeking out of the upper left corner of the display. You can see a 5G marker, too, indicating that the OnePlus 8 Pro will join the ranks of 5G phones.

One of the biggest confirmations of what the OnePlus 8 Pro could look like comes from Iron Man himself. A photo from the set of a OnePlus commercial shows Robert Downey Jr. holding a phone that doesn't look like any of OnePlus' current models. We're guessing it's the OnePlus 8 Pro in the flesh.

Is that a OnePlus 8 Pro you're holding, Robert Downey Jr., or are you just happy to see us? (Image credit: Sam Jones/Phone Arena)

Now we're starting to see actual photos of the OnePlus 8 Pro — not renders or concept designs, but the real thing. At least that's what PC Tablet claims about images it published in March reportedly showing off OnePlus' upcoming flagship. These devices match what leaked specs have promised, so they could be the real thing.

Rumored OnePlus 8 Pro photos (Image credit: PC Tablet)

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro colors

Historically, OnePlus has demonstrated a penchant to experiment with materials and finishes on their devices. There was the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T, the matte-etched glass introduced in tandem with the OnePlus 6 generation and, most recently, the leather-adorned Concept One with its McLaren-inspired Papaya Orange trim.

The OnePlus 8 family certainly looks to continue that tradition of unique design, based on official-looking renders recently published by WinFuture.de. In these images, we can see the next OnePlus phones in three colors.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture.de)

We're particularly struck by the Interstellar Glow option with its gradient of colors, though Galactic Green looks pretty distinctive, too. In fact, there's really no handset out there available in either hue. The Onyx Black version of the OnePlus 8 offers a more traditional option for those interested in a sleeker, understated look.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro performance

OnePlus has always been on the forefront of flagship hardware, and we expect the OnePlus 8 to be no different. Qualcomm's latest range-topping Snapdragon 865 chipset should make its way into the phone maker’s next products, and that's what a leaked Geekbench benchmark indicates, at least for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. (A LinkedIn profile for a OnePlus engineer also confirms the likelihood that the phones will feature the Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity.)

The OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset, if leaked Gizstop images are to be believed.

Leaked OnePlus 8 Lite specs (Image credit: GizTop)

The same leaked OnePlus 8 benchmark puts the RAM of the OnePlus 8 at 8GB, which isn't a lot. That said, the OnePlus 7 Pro came in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB versions, so perhaps there will be a version with more RAM that can compete with the Samsung Galaxy S20's 12GB or the S20 Ultra's 16GB version. Gizstop indicates there are multiple memory options planned for the OnePlus 8.

In terms of displays, OnePlus introduced its 90-Hz Fluid AMOLED screen with the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019, and brought the technology over to the cheaper OnePlus 7T Pro this past fall. The 90-Hz refresh rate is faster than the traditional 60Hz refresh rate of most panels, resulting in smoother, more responsive animations.

You'd expect the OnePlus 8 series to at least continue the 90Hz standard. But the OnePlus 8 Pro model might go even further.

OnePlus is promising a 120-Hz refresh rate on its upcoming Fluid Display. (Image credit: OnePlus)

A rumor promoted by self-proclaimed “industrial leaker” Max J. on Twitter first tipped us off that OnePlus was looking to ratchet the refresh rate up to 120 Hz — at least for the OnePlus 8 Pro, anyway. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced on Chinese social network site Weibo that the company has successfully researched and designed a 120Hz display and will be showing off this new technology soon. There's no specific mention of the OnePlus 8, but we can be fairly sure that this will be the device to first use this tech. That would be the highest refresh rate of any smartphone on the market — putting the device on equal footing with the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2.

Two weeks before the OnePlus 8 series' reveal, DisplayMate went hands on with the panel in the Pro variant and tested it themselves. That's squashed any last doubt that at least one of the company's next flagships wouldn't benefit from an increased refresh rate — now, the question remains of what choices users will have to alter it. After all, the 90-Hz display on the Google Pixel 4 only works at certain brightness levels, and Samsung's Galaxy S20 only gives 120Hz at FHD resolution rather than the full QHD quality it offers at lower refresh rates.

An image published by True Tech shows a settings menu allowing users to swap between 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz at will, letting them prioritize battery life, display smoothness or a balance of the two. It also backs up the rumors of a punch-hole selfie camera, but True Tech is an unfamiliar name when it comes to leaks, so we'll have to wait and see if anyone else can back this up before we're fully confident in this claim.

True Tech's leaked image, showing the punch-hole camera and display refresh rate options. (Image credit: True Tech)

There's some dispute as to the size of displays on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Earlier leaks suggested both phones would have 6.5-inch screens, but leaked OnePlus 8 specs posted by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter suggest the Pro version will feature a 6.78-inch panel.

The OnePlus 8 is expected to include 5G connectivity no matter which version you buy — even if it's the cheaper OnePlus Z. And in a first for OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 could finally have an official water resistance rating, at least according to a TechRadar report.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro cameras

OnePlus’ imaging technology has made strides in recent years, though it’s still not quite at parity with Google and Apple’s mobile cameras and the best camera phones .

We don’t know if that could change for the better with the OnePlus 8 series, but we do have a strong suspicion the company will continue its multi-lens approach, potentially adding a fourth, time-of-flight sensor to the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The render from OneLeaks and 91Mobiles depicts a vertically-stacked stripe of three lenses on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro, flanked by that tiny extra depth camera to the left. We don’t yet have details on the sensors or optics tied to each camera, though in theory the time-of-flight lens should allow for more precise background bokeh for shallow depth-of-field portraits.

We assume OnePlus will continue to tweak its computational photography algorithms and software, to improve special features like Nightscape Mode, which leaves the shutter open for longer to increase light sensitivity when shooting in darker conditions.

For what it's worth, initial leaked specs for the OnePlus 8 lineup suggest triple rear cameras regardless of what model you buy. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have the most impressive cameras, at least in terms of megapixel rating with 60MP, 16MP and 13MP shooters. But the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumored to feature 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors, which isn't shabby.

Ishan Agerwal's leaked OnePlus 8 specs suggest more significant differences between the standard and Pro models. He suggests four cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro — two 48-MP sensors along with 8MP and 5MP lenses. According to Agerwal, the OnePlus 8 is supposed to have 48MP, 16MP and 2MP sensors, though that last number feels like a typo.

Specifically for the OnePlus 8 Pro, Agerwal says one of those 48MP lenses is the main camera, while the other is an ultra wide angle lens. There's an 8MP telephoto lens capable of a 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, while that 5MP sensor will serve as a color filter. The camera specs on the OnePlus 8 compare favorably to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro batteries

Expect big batteries on the next OnePlus phones. Spec leaks point to the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 offering 4,000 mAh power packs while the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery. All of that's an improvement over the 3,800 mAh battery in the OnePlus 7T. (Agarwal's specs point to slightly larger batteries — 4,300 mAh for the OnePlus 8 and 4,510 mAh for the OnePlus 8 Pro.)

More importantly, the OnePlus 8 is expected to add wireless charging support, along with a reverse charging feature that will let you power up other Qi-compatible devices just by placing them on the back of your OnePlus 8. 91mobiles reports that wireless charging will be available at super-fast 30-watt speeds.,

What about the OnePlus 8 Lite?

(Image credit: 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks)

Rumors suggest OnePlus could return to its roots and offer a more affordable new entry-level phone alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Renders of this device, originally touted as the OnePlus 8 Lite, surfaced in mid-December courtesy of 91Mobiles. The images based on CAD data depict a more rectangular looking handset with a dual-lens camera array, a 6.4- or 6.5-inch screen, flat display glass and a hole-punch front-facing camera.

However, OnePlus might release this Lite phone with an entirely different naming scheme. Leaker Max Weinbach says the phone will be called the OnePlus Z, a callback to 2015's OnePlus X, which was a budget version of the main OnePlus flagship.

As noted above, the OnePlus Z could feature a less powerful chipset than the other phones in the OnePlus 8 family, giving OnePlus the opportunity to slash the price. That will give OnePlus a model that's true to its roots of offering a solid Android phone for far less than what other flagships charge.

What we want from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Now that we know specifically when the OnePlus 8 is going to appear, there are a few things we're hoping that OnePlus unveils on April 14.