New iPad Pro 2021 is already $200 off — here are the best deals

Apple's new 2021 tablets are creating a massive surge in iPad deals. Even Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 models are on sale. So if you're in the market for a new iPad, now is the time to shop.
Currently, Walmart has the 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021) on sale for $749. That's $50 cheaper than Apple's price and the first sale we've seen on Apple's new tablets. Meanwhile, Verizon is taking up to $200 off the 2021 5G iPad Pros. Those aren't the only iPads on sale. Apple's previous-gen iPad Pros have also hit new price lows. Here are the best deals you can get right now.
2021 iPad Pro tablets
11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart
The new 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it should offer record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off pre-orders of the new tablet. View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): up to $200 off @ Verizon
If you're looking for a 5G-capable iPad Pro, you'll want to check out Verizon. The mobile carrier is taking $100 off the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Alternatively, trade-in an old device and you'll save up to $200 off Apple's new iPad Pro tablets. View Deal
2020 iPad Pro tablets
11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) is currently the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy. It features Apple's impressive A12Z Bionic CPU and an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (with 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It's now at its lowest price ever. (If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price).View Deal
12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $899, but add it to your cart and you'll get an extra $100 off during checkout for a final price of $799.99. That's an amazing $200 off! View Deal