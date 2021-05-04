New iPad Pro 2021 is already $200 off — here are the best deals

Apple's new 2021 tablets are creating a massive surge in iPad deals. Even Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 models are on sale. So if you're in the market for a new iPad, now is the time to shop.

Currently, Walmart has the 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021) on sale for $749. That's $50 cheaper than Apple's price and the first sale we've seen on Apple's new tablets. Meanwhile, Verizon is taking up to $200 off the 2021 5G iPad Pros. Those aren't the only iPads on sale. Apple's previous-gen iPad Pros have also hit new price lows. Here are the best deals you can get right now.

2021 iPad Pro tablets

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it should offer record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off pre-orders of the new tablet. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): up to $200 off @ Verizon

If you're looking for a 5G-capable iPad Pro, you'll want to check out Verizon. The mobile carrier is taking $100 off the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Alternatively, trade-in an old device and you'll save up to $200 off Apple's new iPad Pro tablets. View Deal

2020 iPad Pro tablets

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) is currently the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy. It features Apple's impressive A12Z Bionic CPU and an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (with 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It's now at its lowest price ever. (If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price).View Deal