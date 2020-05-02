Mother's Day flowers: Take 10% off sitewide at Flora2000

If you're shopping for Mother's Day flower deals, but find that your budget is a bit smaller than it used to be, Flora2000 has some Mother's Day flowers you'll want to check out.

For a limited time, Flora2000 is taking 10% off all purchases sitewide via coupon code "MOMLOVE". (Enter the coupon during the checkout process after typing in your recipient's info). It's one of the best Mother's Day flowers sales you'll find right now.

Shop 10% off sale @Flora2000

Flora2000 offers a wide range of Mother's Day flowers including baskets, bouquets with vases, and more. In addition to Mother's Day flowers, Flora2000 also offers a wide assortment of Mother's Day premium cakes including a Red Velvet cake, Brownie cheesecake, and a Dulce de Leche cake. After coupon, cake prices start at $62.99.

Flora2000 is offering same-day or next-day delivery across the country. However, we recommend placing your Mother's Day flowers order early to ensure it's processed and delivered on time.