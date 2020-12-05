Stunning TV deal knocks 82-inch 4K Samsung TV to just $1,199

One of Cyber Monday's biggest TV deals is back for a limited time.

Currently, Best Buy has the Samsung 82-inch 4K TV on sale for just $1,199.99. That's a whopping $600 off and one of the cheapest 82-inch Samsung TV we've ever seen. This is the same TV deal we saw on Cyber Monday, so if you missed it then — here's your second chance.

The 8 Series packs Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, AirPlay 2 for casting, and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound support. It also sports a 240Hz refresh rate, which promises to reduce blur on fast action scenes.

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, the 8 series delivers the most bang for your buck. Excellent motion handling and short lag times help the TV compete with some of our best gaming TVs. This TV is bound to sell out fast at this price, so get it while you can.

