Love Is Blind season 2: Release date, cast and everything we know

Netflix has said "I do" to Love Is Blind season 2. The hit dating reality series generated a ton of buzz on social media for its insane premise, which sees couples meet and get engaged without seeing each other.

Love Is Blind season 1 ended with a wedding finale episode on Feb. 27 that saw two couples (Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett) get married. The rest of the Love Is Blind cast did not say "I do." But the Love Is Blind reunion special, which streamed on March 5, revealed that one couple had reunited after their failed wedding.

The addictive show (with celebrity fans including Chrissy Teigen and Shonda Rhimes) will be back with a new cast, more drama and more heartbreak. We have everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 2.

Good news, fellow pod people: Netflix renewed Love Is Blind season 2 ... and Love Is Blind season 3!

Yes, the streaming service gave Love Is Blind a two-season renewal (and greenlit The Circle season 2 (US) and season 3 at the same time!).

But when will Love Is Blind season 2 premiere? That's where the bad news comes in. With coronavirus-related shut downs in effect, film and television production has come to a halt. While Netflix has started online auditions for Love Is Blind season 2, filming can't get underway (even the pod phase) for several months or more.

So don't expect to see Love Is Blind season 2 until 2021.

Love Is Blind season 2 cast

Netflix is currently holding online casting sessions in Chicago for Love Is Blind season 2.

That represents a change from season 1, which drew its cast members from the Atlanta area.

While some fans are clamoring for some season 1 cast members to return to season 2 (Mark Cuevas, for example), that doesn't seem likely. The new season 2 cast members would know who he is and what he looks like, which completely goes against the premise of the show.

Love Is Blind season 2 trailer

Stay tuned for the Love Is Blind season 2 trailer after filming commences.

Love Is Blind concept: How does it work?

Love Is Blind season 2 will likely retain the same format as season 1, though there's a chance that a few elements are added.

Love Is Blind puts a serious twist on the typical dating reality series. It's like the love child of The Bachelor meets Married at First Sight. Netflix puts 15 men and 15 women through a speed dating process — but nobody can physically see each other. Instead, a man and woman enter connected pods and talk to each other through a wall.

The initial dates last seven to 10 minutes, but after that, the cast members have total control. They can choose who to go on more dates with and how long to spend time with them.

Then, after 10 days of pod dating, a man can propose to a woman. If she accepts, they could finally meet face to face.

After that, the engaged couples go to Mexico for a romantic vacation. They stay at the same resort, so they are forced to meet some of the other people they dated during their time in the pods.

Once the vacation is over, the couples move into the same apartment complex. Each engaged couple gets used to living with each other, meet their partner’s family and friends and learn more information about their backgrounds and finances.

Then comes the wedding day, when each couple faces each other at the altar and decide to get married to break up.

In Love Is Blind season 2, we'd like to see a longer season that follows more couples. Fun fact: During season 1, eight couples got engaged but the show only focused on six (the two couples who weren't included didn't end up getting married).