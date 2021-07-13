Loki episode 6: Finale release date and time

Loki Episode 6 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 14

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku

Showrunner: Michael Waldron

Director: Kate Herron

Episodes: 6

The Loki finale is almost here, leaving many to wonder what time Loki episode 6 arrives on Disney Plus. That said, unlike the timeline that Loki, Sylvie and the rest have put through such turmoil, the Loki release schedule is actually staying by the same patterns it has so far.

As we noted in our Loki finale preview, there's a fair amount of unanswered questions going into Loki episode 6. Preeminent among them is "who is behind the TVA?" Fans have been clawing at the possibility of Kang the Conqueror appearing in the show, though some here at TG argue it may be a let-down for the show's villain to be a brand-new (for the series) character.

That said, we also have a need to learn what will become of Loki and Sylvie, both as individuals (variants don't seem to have especially long shelf lives) and as a ... potential couple? The way those who hold hands has a way of creating a lot of hubbub, and we're not just talking about nexus events.

Loki episode 6 could also be a grand moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general, as upcoming projects Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Mar 25, 2022) both have a lot to do with folks hopping between realities. Will Tom Holland's Peter Parker meet his own variants? What is Stephen Strange up to now? And where is Wanda Maximoff, as she pursues her missing children?

And speaking of people jumping across timelines, will we ever learn why Peggy Carter was in Loki episode 1? Further demands: give Mobius a jet ski, and let Alligator Loki ride on the back.

Here's what you need to know about Loki episode 6's release date and time.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

Loki's looking hard to catch, jumping around timelines, but you can find this show exclusively on Disney Plus.

The Loki episode 6 arrives this Wednesday, July 14 at 3 a.m. ET. It is the final episode of the season, and possibly the series.

How to watch Loki internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Loki episodes schedule

Yes, folks, we're at the end of this wild trans-dimensional ride. Hopefully we'll talk to you about a Loki season 2 some day, but for now, Loki episode 6 is the last stop on this Disney Plus series.

Loki episode 1: June 9 @ 3 a.m. ET

June 9 @ 3 a.m. ET Loki episode 2: June 16 @ 3 a.m. ET

June 16 @ 3 a.m. ET Loki episode 3: June 23 @ 3 a.m. ET

June 23 @ 3 a.m. ET Loki episode 4: June 30 @ 3 a.m. ET

June 30 @ 3 a.m. ET Loki episode 5: July 7 @ 3 a.m. ET

July 7 @ 3 a.m. ET Loki episode 6: July 14 @ 3 a.m. ET