Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 live blog: All the news from Samsung's surprise event

It's Samsung's turn in the spotlight today (Oct. 20) after we've already seen the Apple Unleashed event and Google Pixel event introduce new laptops and Pixel phones, respectively. Following in the wake of those product reveals, Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked 2 where it's expected to show off… well, what exactly?

That's the big mystery heading into the Unpacked 2 event, which gets underway at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST today. Where this week's earlier events were well supported by rumors and leaks — some of them coming directly from the companies involved — it's been fairly quiet on the rumor front for Samsung.

At the last Galaxy Unpacked event in August, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4. Calling this event Part 2 would suggest that it's a continuation of what we saw two months ago — perhaps new features or additional models.

A teaser video put out by Samsung would support that theory. In the video, aliens at the Galaxy Studio are messing around with a color wheel as Samsung urges viewers to "Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you." The multiple colors and use of the word "unfold" has sites like Sammobile speculating that Samsung could show off more colors for its foldable phones.

That doesn't seem like a lot to base a streaming event around, but the other big Samsung rumor — that a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE could be in the works — seems to be running out of steam. A Galaxy S21 FE would be a lower cost version of Samsung's Galaxy S21 flagships, but the latest rumors we've heard have suggested that phone's status is up in the air due to supply constraints involving the parts that would make up such a phone. Samsung could forge ahead with the Galaxy S21 FE, but at this point, that'd be a big surprise.

What we're trying to say is that your guess is as good as ours heading into today's live event. Let's get ready to be surprised together at 10 a.m. ET via the embedded Samsung Unpacked Part 2 feed below.