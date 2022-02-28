MWC 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) TCL has been thinking about the next step for foldable phones, and its Fold and Roll is one idea for it. It's only a barely functional prototype at the moment, the phone is able to extend itself from a 7-inch closed size to an 8.8-inch unfurled one.

(Image credit: Realme) One more thing from Realme: 150W charging! That's right, while iPhones and Samsung phones charge at a pedestrian 20W/45W, Realme's here announced a charging speed for the upcoming GT NEO 3 with over three times the wattage available for the Galaxy S22. That translates to 50% charge in just 5 minutes.

(Image credit: Realme) Chinese phone maker Realme's conference just ended, and for a fairly small company it had some exciting stuff to show off. First, the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro flagship phones. While a lot cheaper than most other flagship phones at £599, the GT 2 Pro offers matching performance specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB RAM and a 120Hz display, while also offering unique things like a 150-degree ultrawide camera mode, 360-degree NFC, 65W charging and and a unique biopolymer back case.

(Image credit: Huawei) If you're more interested in Huawei's physical products, the company announced a new MateBook X Pro premium laptop (pictured), a MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop, the MateStation X all-in-one desktop, and the MatePad Paper e-reader, plus the SoundJoy portable speaker. That's a surprisingly large variety of products, but unfortunately due to the company's poor relationship with the U.S. government currently, you'll be unlikely to ever find them to buy in the U.S. U.K. users should be able to purchase them, however Huawei's not given release dates yet.

(Image credit: Huawei) While its smartphone business is still stymied by a lack of Android apps, Huawei's laptop and desktop computer business remains competitive. But with the reveal of its new Smart Office and Super Device products, there may be a reason for you to pick up a Huawei phone or tablet once again. Assuming you own the right devices, you can open multiple phone windows on your PC, use your tablet and stylus as a drawing tool for your computer or connect your PC to a monitor or TV wirelessly. This is similar to how Continuity or Universal Control works on Apple devices, or how Link to PC does on Android phones, but Huawei's tech looks even more powerful while being just as easy to use. If you own recent MateBooks or MatePad tablets, this feature will be available to use once you've updated the PC manager app.

(Image credit: Future) Samsung decided to not compete for attention with other companies and actually held its announcement yesterday. That presentation brought us the Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops, with the highlight being the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 (pictured). It's a little more expensive than last year's model, but it's fixed basically all the complaints we had with the original, so we're excited to see how it performs in real life once it launches in April.