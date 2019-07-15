Killer Prime Day Deal: Apple Watch 3 Just $199

Editors' Note: Now that Prime Day is underway, Amazon's gone even lower with the price on one model of the Apple Watch Series 3. You can get a 38mm Apple Watch for $169, the lowest price ever.

As the countdown to Amazon Prime Day gets closer, the deals on Apple Watches are getting better. Even before its two-day sales event begins, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch Series 3 by $80 and taking up to $75 off the newer Apple Watch Series 4. And Amazon isn't the only place where you can find bargains on Apple's smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 3: Was $279 now $199 @Amazon

This older version of Apple's smartwatch remains a great activity tracker, and the $80 discount at Amazon applies to both the 38mm and 42mm versions.View Deal

First, the Apple Watch Series 3, which may lack the larger screen and heart-monitoring features of the newer model but remains on our list of the best smartwatches. And it's even more attractive with Amazon's Prime Day discount dropping the cost for a GPS-only version of the 38mm model to less than $200. The same $80 discount also applies to the 42mm version, which is currently available for $229.

You'll find matching savings at Walmart, which has also knocked the prices of the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 models to $199 and $229, respectively.

As for the Apple Watch Series 4, it features larger displays plus advanced health sensors. Those additions made the best smartwatch even better, and now Amazon is knocking $50 off the cost of the GPS-equipped version of the Series 4. That means the 40mm model starts at $349 while the 44mm model costs $379.

Apple Watch Series 4: Was $399 now $349 @Amazon

Take $50 off Apple's latest watch, and you've got yourself a device with better heart monitoring features than any Apple Watch that came before it. You can save $75 on the version with cellular connectivity.View Deal

You can save even more if you opt for the version of the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular connectivity. A 44mm model of that watch sells for $454, a $75 discount from the normal $529 asking price.

Best Buy is matching Amazon's $50 discount. The 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS cost $349 and $379, respectively, at Best Buy.