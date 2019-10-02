Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover Now $429 Off

Update: Oct. 2, 12: 03 p.m. Amazon just dropped another $5 off this Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover bundle, it's now $894.

Microsoft's Oct. 2 event is almost here and that means we're just a few hours away from seeing a new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. That's good news for Surface fans because that means now's your chance to score the Surface Pro 6 at a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover on sale for $899.99. Traditionally priced at $1,329, that's $429 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface Pro 6 bundle. It's also $100 cheaper than Microsoft's direct $999 sale price for the same bundle.

With its fast performance, stunning display, and long lasting battery, the Surface Pro 6 is a solid 2-in-1 convertible PC. Now priced at $894, it's a steal!

The configuration on sale sports a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the Surface Pro 6 and loved its fast performance, excellent battery life, and bright, colorful display. Though it lacks USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, they gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its speedy quad-core performance. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019.

The Surface Pro 6 supports three modes: studio, tablet, and laptop. At 0.33-inch thin and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard), the Surface Pro is slender, yet sturdy and stable.

In our tests, the trailer for Aquaman on its 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824) display was astonishingly bright and color-rich. In terms of ports, the Surface Pro 6 is equipped with a Surface Connect port, a USB 3.0 port, a mini DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and microSD slot.

Performance-wise, the Surface Pro 6 is a big step up from the previous Surface Pro machines. Our machine ran silky smooth even with 28 Chrome tabs open and Spotify and Netflix streams.

The Surface Pro 6 also shined in Geekbench 4's overall performance test with its score of 13,025. That's almost double that of the 7th-gen Core i7-powered Surface Pro 5 (8,879). It also bested the 8th-gen Core i5 ThinkPad X1's score of 12,772.

However, the best thing about the Surface Pro 6 is its improved endurance. In Laptop Mag's battery test, the Surface Pro went the distance at 9 hours and 20 minutes. Compared to the 2017 Surface Pro, that's 2 hours longer.

Amazon doesn't mention an expiration date for this bundle deal, so we recommend that you grab it while you still can.