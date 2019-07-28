Killer Deal: Fitbit Versa Lite Watch Now Just $135

The Fitbit Versa Lite is proof that you don't have to spend big money for a good smartwatch. Sure, it's missing some snazzy features like onboard music storage and built-in GPS, but if you want a solid smartwatch with decent battery life and reliable tracking, the Vera Lite should be high on your list, especially now that it's on sale at Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Fitbit Versa Lite on sale for $134.90. That's $25 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for this rarely discounted watch. (It briefly hit $119 on Prime Day).

Fitbit Versa Lite: was $159 now $134.90 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is an excellent smartwatch for fitness fans who need a reliable and affordable health-oriented smartwatch. The rarely discounted watch is now $25 off at Amazon. View Deal

In our review, we loved the Fitbit Versa Lite for its accurate fitness and sleep tracking. It recorded all of the workouts we did during the week, including multiple Zumba aerobic workouts and elliptical sessions. Heavy sweat didn't mess up the watch's sensors, and we got accurate heart rate monitoring throughout our workouts.

The watch was also spot-on in tracking our sleep sessions and we like that it it didn't mistake our time reading in bed as actual sleep time.

If you run outdoors, you'll have to bring your smartphone with you, as the Fitbit Versa Lite doesn't have onboard GPS and relies on your phone's GPS to log your outdoor runs. You'll also need your smartphone because the watch doesn't have onboard storage for your music.

Otherwise, this watch — which lasted for five days under one charge — is the perfect companion to anyone who wants a reliable fitness-tracking watch sans any bells and whistles.

Amazon's sale includes: