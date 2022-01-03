Jabra Elite 4 Active offers active noise cancellation, IP57 waterproofing for very low price

If you're already struggling to maintain your January fitness push, Jabra just gave you a helping hand — in the form of its new Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds. The new buds were just announced at CES 2022.

Priced at just $119 in the U.S. and £119 in the U.K. and offering active noise cancellation plus workout-friendly features such as IP57 water resistance, it looks like a great addition to what is already an enviable — if increasingly convoluted — Jabra lineup.

Based on pricing and features, the Elite 4 Active will slot in below the $179 Jabra Elite Active 75t — no.1 in our list of the best wireless earbuds — and the recently released Jabra Elite 7 Active ($179), and well above the far more basic Elite 3 ($79.99).

While we don't yet know how much the Elite 4 Active will cost in the U.S., assuming it launches here, we'd expect it to be around the $130 mark, which would make it a very competitive offering.

A quick glance at the specs shows the Elite 4 Active to have almost everything we'd want in a pair of true wireless earbuds. For starters, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is an unusual feature to get at this price, and it's worth noting that in this regard it surpasses the 75t, which has only passive noise cancellation.

A battery life of up to 7 hours (28 with the charging case) also puts the Elite 4 Active slightly ahead of the 75t, albeit just behind the 8-hour Elite 7 Active, while fast charging will give you an hour's juice in a mere 10 minutes. We're also impressed that it comes with Google Fast Pair for instant connection to Android devices, plus Spotify Tap playback for quick access to your tunes.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is available now in three colors — navy, black and light mint — and we'll be reviewing it very soon; stay tuned to see if Jabra has come up with another winner. Check out our CES 2022 live blog for all the biggest product announcements from the show.