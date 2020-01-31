iPhone SE 2 Plus will use a brand new kind of Touch ID (report)

When rumors about a new budget iPhone emerged, we assumed that the so-called iPhone SE 2 would use Touch ID as we remember it rather than the Face ID on newer iPhones. But a new report suggests that the SE 2 could deliver a new spin on the system that Apple’s never tried before.

MacRumors (via TechRadar ) shared some insight from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a fantastic track record when it comes to predicting what Apple’s working on next. This latest report shows that Apple plans to bring back Touch ID not on a home button but on a power button in the case of the iPhone SE 2 Plus. There will still be a notch according to Kuo, but it will be smaller than ones we’ve seen on previous iPhones since it doesn’t need to fit the Face ID system within it.

This power button would contain a capacitive fingerprint scanner, and would have a “new design,” which Kuo doesn’t elaborate on. But this could mean that the scanner may have a new shape or position to make using the button more ergonomic.

This sounds a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Huawei Nova 5T , both of which use power button/fingerprint sensor combinations. These both work well once you’ve acclimatized to the button’s function and location, and would likely work well on Apple's new phone too.

We had already heard rumors that Apple was going to make the new budget iPhone i n two sizes , unlike the first iPhone SE which was only available in one chassis type. This rumor said there would be 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch (or possibly 6.1-inch) versions, the latter presumably being the “Plus” model Kuo is referring to.