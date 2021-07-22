iPhone 13 could pack whopping 1TB of storage

The iPhone 13 release date seems to be narrowing as we get closer to the rumored Apple Event, and a new report has given us a possible week of the big reveal. Plus, it looks like a 1TB storage option could be back on the table.

According to analyst firm Wedbush, via 9to5Mac, the iPhone 13 series is on track to launch the third week of September. However, it’s not clear from this report whether they are talking about Apple’s event or the release date of the phone itself.

If Apple holds its iPhone 13 event the third week of September, that would make the date September 14. Pre-orders would likely then begin that Friday and the actual iPhone 13 release date (on sale date) would be September 24.

The best phones right now

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Biggest upgrades to expect

More importantly, Wedbush claims that “the iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option, which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all 13 models."

Previously, a separate research firm called Trendforce shot down the 1TB rumor, saying the iPhone 13 series would max out at 512GB. So it’s hard to say which analyst is correct at this stage.

The current iPhone 12 Pro costs $999 for 128GB of storage, and goes up to $1,299 for 512GB. So our hope is that Apple offers 256GB of base storage for iPhone 13 Pro at the same starting price, and that you get 1TB for $1,299.

Wedbush goes on to say that iPhone 13 demand will be similar or slightly stronger than the iPhone 12. In addition, its supply chain checks predict that production volume is in the 90 to 100 million range, which is well above the 80 million units from last year.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to offer a range of other upgrades, including a faster A15 Bionic chip, a new faster 5G modem and computational photography enhancements, such as a portrait video mode and astrophotography for shooting the night sky.

However, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max look more exciting based on the rumors and leaks thus far, because it’s expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, an always-on display and much improved ultra-wide camera with auto focus.

As for the 1TB option, we’ll be vey curious to see how much Apple may charge for this perk, but for now we’re going to assume it would be a iPhone 13 Pro-only option.