iPhone 12’s battery capacity just leaked — and it’s smaller than iPhone 11

Battery life is one of the key specs on any smartphone, especially something like the iPhone that haven’t tended to include particularly large power reserves. There’s been speculation about the state of the iPhone 12’s battery for months, but now we’re finally starting to get some answers.

Evidently the iPhone 12 really does indeed have a smaller battery than the iPhone 11, even we’re still expecting a similar amount of usage time as last year’s iPhone 11. Previous leaks and rumors had already hinted at the iPhone 12's smaller battery pack.

Back in July leaks claimed that the iPhone 12 would come with a 2,775 mAh battery, though just days later a different leak claimed it would be 2,815 mAh. Whichever happened to be true, both figures were smaller than the 3,110 mAh found in the standard iPhone 11.

There was some hope right before the iPhone 12 launch event, with claims that iPhone 12 batteries would be 10% larger to account for 5G drain. However it all turned out to be untrue, because more official specs clock in the iPhone 12’s battery at 2,815 mAh.

This new information comes from filings to ANATEL, Brazil’s equivalent of the FCC, (via Technoblog ). It also confirmed that the iPhone 12 mini will come with an even smaller 2,227 mAh battery, confirming reports that the phone’s form factor would require it to have an even smaller battery.

It’s interesting that the iPhone 12 was set to have more power to account for 5G, and it turns out there’s nothing of the sort going on. Obviously Apple must have found out a different way to reduce overall power drain on the iPhone 12, even when 5G is using more than its fair share. So much so that the iPhone 12 didn’t need such a big battery.

The A14 Bionic chipset in all four models of iPhone 12 promises greater efficiency over the A13 Bionic in the iPhone 11 handsets. So it could have a part to play in ensuring the iPhone 12 doesn't devour its electric juice before the day is over.

Official figures suggest that the iPhone 12 can handle 17 hours of video playback, which is the same as last year’s iPhone 11. That said Apple's testing isn’t the same as real-world performance, so we won’t know how accurate those numbers are until we can get our hands on the iPhone 12 and see its performance for ourselves.