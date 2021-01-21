IPad Pro 2021 leak just revealed launch date

The newest iPad Pro 2021 rumors are pointing to a release in just a few days.

At least one version of the next premium Apple tablet, a 12.9-inch model with a Mini-LED display, is thought to be coming in the first quarter of this year, claims DigiTimes, citing "market observers".

A Q1 launch date would sit nicely with the last iPad Pro's launch, which happened via a quiet update in March 2020, and rumors of a March event this year (via MacRumors). However Apple has introduced previous generations of iPad Pro at several other points in the year, including at full press events like WWDC, so it's hard to be certain which approach it'll pick this time around.

Digitimes' story isn't that relevant for the average tech user. It revolves around a company named Macroblock increasing its mini-LED output at a Taiwanese factory, both small displays for mobile devices and large ones for uses in industry. For iPad fans, the important part of this story is that component makers are ramping up mini-LED production in anticipation of companies like Apple needing it for its latest hardware very soon.

There have been a few other iPad Pro leaks in the past few weeks. It show that from the outside, the only change that seems to be happening to both models are the speaker grills, where the holes are moving sides for some currently unclear reason. The 12.9-inch version's overall size may also be shrinking, which suggests Apple is reducing the size of the bezels on the display.

On the inside, we're expecting more interesting things to be happening. The main one of these predictions is a new A14-based chipset, potentially with 5G support like the iPhone 12, which also uses these chips. We could also see Apple borrow a feature from the newest iPad Air and add Touch ID to the iPad Pro's power button, to complement the existing Face ID system.

With an Apple event rumored for March, it could be less than two months until the new iPad Pro launches. Chances are if this event does go ahead, the iPad Pro won't be on its own. We are also expecting more MacBooks and possibly an iMac with Apple-designed M1 chipsets, plus new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.