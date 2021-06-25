Instagram is testing a desktop posting feature — and it's about time

Ask someone what Instagram’s biggest problem is, and chances are they’ll bring up the fact you can only post from the app and not from a web browser. Well that might be changing in the near future.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted that he now had the ability to create Instagram posts from a web browser and shared screenshots of it on Twitter. Facebook has since confirmed to Bloomberg that the feature is currently being tested.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai told Bloomberg. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Honestly, it’s a shock that it took this long for Instagram to get to this stage. Initially the service was built for uploading photos as you went about your day, but over the past 11 years it has become so much more than that.

There are a huge number of Instagram influencers out there, the majority of whom have to edit and produce their posts before they get published. Doing that on a smartphone is a lot harder than using a desktop machine, which is why third-party tools have stepped in to fill that gaping void in Instagram’s functionality.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyOJune 24, 2021 See more

Navarra’s screenshots of the tool give us an idea of what official desktop Instagram publishing will involve. Currently included in the test are the ability to drag and drop files into the uploading box, aspect ratio selection, filter selection (naturally), and an array of sliding tools to alter the likes of brightness, contrast, and so on.

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06June 24, 2021 See more

It’s not clear how widespread Instagram’s test is, or what sort of timeline we’d be looking at for it to be rolled out to everyone. Sadly, none of the Tom’s Guide staff members have access to the desktop publishing tool, so we aren’t able to try it out for ourselves.

If you're an active Instagram user, and wish you could post from your desktop machine, be sure to go and check the Instagram website for yourself. Look for the big Plus sign at the top right-hand side of your screen, between the Inbox and ‘Explore’ buttons.