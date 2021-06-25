WD My Book Live storage drives are being remotely wiped — disconnect yours now

Do you have a WD My Book Live network storage drive? Well, you better disconnect it from your network immediately, or you could lose all your precious data.

WD has warned that some users have been finding their data has been wiped, despite no action on their part. Apparently this is due to some “malicious software” doing the rounds, and the company is advising users to disconnect their drives from the internet right away.

A number of WD My Book Live owners have confirmed that their devices received a remote command to perform factory resets, starting yesterday afternoon and continuing through the night.

Affected users have since discovered that they have lost all their data, and many of them are unable to log back into the drive via both the web browser and app portals. And yes, they did try the usual default admin passwords, without luck.

Weirdly, some users have reported that their file structure appears to be intact, leaving the drive full of empty folders. Others have confirmed that their drives only have the default folder that’s present when you switch it on for the very first time.

Because WD My Book devices are stored behind their own firewalls, and allow remote access via the My Book Live cloud servers, some users have expressed concerns that WD’s servers have been hacked. This is a very reasonable concern to have.

However, WD’s official statement claims that its cloud services and servers do not appear to have been compromised. Instead, the resets are being blamed on “malicious software," and WD clarified in a statement to BleepingComputer that affected devices have been “comprised by a threat actor." Unfortunately, there aren't any more confirmed details to explain how or why this is happening.

The company confirmed it is actively investigating the situation, and will be providing updates in the WD support forum when they are available. In the meantime, anyone with a My Book Live network storage device is advised to physically disconnect it from the internet in order to ensure that the data stored within is kept safe.