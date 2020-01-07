Hurry! This Apple Watch band sale at Best Buy saves you $69

If you were lucky enough to score a new Apple Watch over the holidays, we've found some Apple Watch deals you can't afford to miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $69 off all Apple Watch bands. After discount, bands start at $39.20. There is a small catch. You must be a myBest Buy member to take advantage of this Apple Watch band sale. (myBest Buy membership is free. All you need is an e-mail address to sign up). After logging into your account, you'll be able to see the sale prices.

Best Buy's Apple Watch band sale includes the Nike Sport Band, Apple Sport Loop, Nike Sport Loop, Apple Classic Buckle, Apple Leather Modern Buckle, and more. You can also browse our guide of the best Apple Watch bands for some inspiration on which band(s) to buy.

Need a refresher on how to change your Apple Watch band? Make sure to check out our Apple Watch guide for a quick tutorial.