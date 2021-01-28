How to watch Top Gear America online: Release date, episodes and more

Top Gear America release date This new version of Top Gear America debuts on January 29. New episodes will be released on subsequent Fridays.

When you tune into watch Top Gear America online, don't expect an imitation of the original. Motor Trend and Top Gear have united forces on this one, and they've found an interesting new set of hosts.

The goal is still the same: entertaining people talking about and enjoying insane antics on wheels. To that end, they've found actors Dax Shepard (Parenthood, Idiocracy) and Rob Corddry (The Daily Show, Hot Tub Time Machine), and paired them with auto journo Jethro Bovingdon.

And the series may just be really hard to find if you're looking for it on any normal streaming service. It's on Motor Trend On Demand, and nowhere else. Fortunately, this service is cheaper than even Disney Plus — at $4.99 per month. It's also got a seven-day free trial.

Oh and if you're thinking there was already a Top Gear America? Yep, this is basically a rebooted show, taking the title of the BBC America show but putting it on a new platform.

How to watch Top Gear America

This is simple. Top Gear America debuts at midnight ET, 5 a.m. BST on Friday January 29, which is 9 p.m. PT, on Thursday, January 28.

Motor Trend On Demand: for $4.99 per month

You can watch Motor Trend On Demand in a web browser, and through its apps on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Xbox.

Top Gear America episodes

According to The Futon Critic, the first 6 episodes of this Top Gear America are scheduled to air on consecutive Fridays. The first episode does not have a title at this point.

January 29: Episode 1 — "TBA"

February 5: Episode 2 — Future Classics

February 12: Episode 3 — Overlanding For 5K

February 19: Episode 4 — Luxury SUVs

February 26: Episode 5 — Hot Rods

March 5: Episode 6 — Save Rally Racing

How to watch Top Gear America online from anywhere on Earth

Streaming tip:

So, you're not at home and for some reason Motor Trend On Demand doesn't work in your current corner of the world? Do not worry. You can still get watch Top Gear America by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan