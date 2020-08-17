How to watch the Democratic National Convention online: Start time, schedule, speakers and channels

Democratic National Convention start time, channel The DNC airs from 9-11 p.m. ET every night, Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20 on most major news channels, YouTube and social media.

After months of primaries and polls, it's time to find out how to watch the Democratic National Convention online to see former vice president Joe Biden formally nominated for the presidency, with California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The Democratic National Convention will be the first virtual convention in history, due to safety and health regulations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The convention was set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but now speakers will appear via video feed and Biden and Harris will give their acceptance speeches from Wilmington, Delaware.

The DNC's four-day schedule boasts many party luminaries led by former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Celebrities and musicians are also set to appear, including Billie Eilish, John Legend, Common and the Chicks.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Democratic National Convention online.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention anywhere, with a VPN

Just because American networks aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the DNC speeches if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch the Democratic National Convention in the US

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — and Fox News will air the convention on all four nights form 10-11 p.m. ET. To watch the full program, from 9-11 p.m., tune into CNN, PBS, MSNBC or C-SPAN.

For access to these channels, you'll need a digital antenna or a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the DNC on live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling Blue has to offer. That includes more than 50 channels, like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC as well as entertainment programming on AMC, Bravo, FX, TLC and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the most comprehensive TV streaming services in the market. And it offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying up front. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on region) as well as top news networks such as CNN and Fox News.View Deal

The DNC will also be available to stream online at the DNC website and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

How to watch Democratic National Convention in Canada or the UK

Canadians who want to keep up with the DNC can watch at the DNC website or on the DNC app available on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV. If you want to use the live TV service you already subscribe to, you'll need ExpressVPN.

Democratic National Convention schedule of speakers

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

9 p.m.

Speakers: Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Representative Gwen Moore, and Senator Doug Jones

Performers: Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges

10 p.m.

Speakers: Senator Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

9 p.m.

Speakers: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), former Secretary of State John Kerry, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton

10 p.m.

Speakers: Delegate roll call, Dr. Jill Biden

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

9 p.m.

Speakers: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Performers: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson

10 p.m.

Speakers: California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

9 p.m.

Speakers: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend (IN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Performers: The Chicks

10 p.m.

Speakers: Former Vice President Joe Biden