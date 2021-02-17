How to watch Nintendo Direct February 2021 live stream online

February 2021 Nintendo Direct start time Today's Nintendo Direct begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT. It should conclude by the end of the hour.

Are you ready to watch the Nintendo Direct February 2021 live stream? Today, Nintendo's going to spend about an hour getting us excited for its 2021 launch list, and you can stream it below.

Nintendo only pre-announced coverage of one title: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, if you're trying to avoid getting disappointed, don't get your hopes up thinking we're going to learn a lot more than the next fighters coming to Nintendo's arena.

The stream will also include coverage of games coming in the "first half of 2021, though," which has our brains spinning faster than Cappy, Mario's cap. For example, what could Nintendo be preparing for Zelda and Metroit? Both celebrate their 35th anniversaries this year.

Monster Hunter Rise (March) and Pokémon Snap (April) are two titles we can expect to see more about on this stream. Other titles that could make it to the stream are Bravely Default II, Balan Wonderland, Persona 5 Strikers, Harvest Moon: One World and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Beyond that, there's a lot of hope surrounding Nintendo's larger, confirmed titles (Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2), but those seem less likely to get time on this stream. Nintendo's decision to reveal that the stream will be about games coming out before July makes us suspicious, as Nintendo would typically spend more time hyping them up before putting them on sale.

That being said, all of those games don't need any more hype with their core audiences, who are all primed and ready.

Oh, and one more thing. Nintendo's description — "games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021," — positions this Direct as entirely software focused. In other words: don't get your hopes up about a Nintendo Switch Pro.

So, here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct February 2021 live stream online, to see how many of the final three Smash Bros. characters we get — and what else Nintendo has up its sleeve.

How to watch Nintendo Direct February 2021 live stream online

The stream is scheduled to last 50 minutes.