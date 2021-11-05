How to watch Dexter: New Blood online without cable

It's almost time to watch Dexter: New Blood online, so the Showtime drama has a chance to shed the label of having one of the worst series finales ever. The revival brings back Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, who used to work as a Miami Police forensics expert by day and as a vigilante killer by night.

Dexter: New Blood start time, channel Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

The reboot is set 10 years after Dexter disappeared during Hurricane Laura and took up as a lumberjack. He is now living under the name Jim Lindsay in Iron Lake, New York, where he is employed at Fred's Fish and Game. Dexter has embraced his new life, including dating the local sheriff, but when unexpected events rock the close-knit community, his Dark Passenger side awakens.

New Blood features a fresh cast, including Clancy Brown, but a blast from the past is coming — original cast member Jennifer Carpenter is reprising her role as Deb, Dexter's sister. Deb died in the 2013 finale, so the details of her appearance are still a mystery.

As for how the revival plans to fix the series finale, which is widely considered one of the worst of all time, original showrunner Clyde Phillips said, "We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years."

Here's everything you need to know to watch Dexter: New Blood online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Dexter: New Blood from anywhere

Just because Showtime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Dexter: New Blood if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Image Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in the US

In the U.S., Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Showtime is a premium channel available with a cable subscription. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch at Showtime.com or on the Showtime app. You can also get the channel through a live TV service, like Sling TV or FuboTV.

Image Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial to check out its acclaimed originals and library of movies. The premium channel is the home of Billions, The Chi, American Rust and L Word: Generation Q. Plus, check out classic films like The Godfather trilogy, Hoosiers and Psycho. View Deal

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. New subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Choose the Orange or Blue package, then add on Showtime! View Deal

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. Add on Showtime to catch Dexter: New Blood. View Deal

How to watch Dexter: New Blood in the UK

Good news for Brits! Dexter: New Blood is airing on Sky Atlantic, which comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £25.

Episodes will air the day after the U.S. broadcast. They will also stream on-demand on the Sky Go app.

You can also watch new episodes of Dexter: New Blood on the contract-free NOW service the same day as their TV broadcast. It’s £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass, but you can try before you buy with its 7-day free trial.

For anyone traveling in the U.K. who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood in Canada

Canadians can watch Dexter: New Blood with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, you can sign up for the Crave Mobile plan for $9.99 CAD (one stream) or Crave Total for $19.99 (four streams).

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your streaming service subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.