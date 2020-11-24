How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online for free

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving cheat sheet Free on Apple TV: Nov. 25–27

Run-time: 30 minutes

Director: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Original release date: Nov. 20, 1973

Trying to figure out how to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online? Well, even though it's not on TV anymore — you missed the window by a few days — you can still catch it for free.

Yes, after the news broke that Apple was taking the Charlie Brown holiday specials and making them Apple TV Plus exclusives, the company decided to save some face by making these specials available without paying for them. That began on November 22, when PBS broadcast the Thanksgiving special, and it continues on December 13, when A Charlie Brown Christmas airs again on the Public Broadcast Station.

But, yes, Apple won't make you pay to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving began streaming on Apple TV Plus behind the paywall on Nov. 18, and it will be free to watch between Wednesday (Nov. 25) and Friday (Nov. 27). Similarly, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be free between Dec. 11 to 13.

This is a welcome change of plan, as the specials feel as ritualistic and important to the holidays as some of our favorite side dishes. In A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Charlie's got a traditional sitcom problem: having to bring himself to two Thanksgiving tables — back and forth.

There's even some good old fashioned football, or rather the traditional game of Lucy playing spoiler for Charlie's aspirational punting goals.

Want a taste? Here's a snippet from the special:

And here's everything you need to know to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free:

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving with a VPN

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on streaming

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is already on Apple TV Plus, and it's free to watch between Nov. 25 and 27.