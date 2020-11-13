HomePod mini just fixed one of the HomePod's biggest problems

Back in early 2018 Apple released the HomePod smart speaker to much fanfare. But then the problems started.

Not long after launch people started reporting HomePod was leaving white rings on their furniture, which Apple quickly confirmed. Now that the HomePod Mini is here, people may be asking whether that’s still true. The good news is that it’s not.

The issue with the HomePod was that the vibration-dampening silicone base could leave white rings on certain oiled or waxed surfaces, typically wood ones. The problem wasn’t restricted to the HomePod either — other speakers, including the Sonos One and Google Home Max, have suffered similar issues.

According to YouTuber and Apple expert Rene Ritchie, Apple says it’s taken the issue into account this time, so the HomePod Mini won’t be leaving any nasty white rings on your table.

It’s not clear what changes have been made this time around, though Apple’s official line on the original HomePod was that the silicone ring was the cause of any discoloration in furniture. Oils would “diffuse” between the base and the table surface, though Apple insisted that the rings would go away either by themselves or by gently wiping them away.

The HomePod Mini, presumably, uses different materials on the base to prevent this sort of thing from happening again. And to save you the trouble of buying a special mat to stop the speaker from damaging your coffee table. Though if you are really worried about it still happening, you can always avoid placing it directly on a wooden surface.

The HomePod Mini arrives on November 16 for $99, and in our HomePod mini review we found that it offers fantastic audio for its size and price. Though it’s not without its limitations, like the lack of streaming support and no physical microphone button.