Google Pixel Buds Pro just tipped to arrive 'soon' ahead of Google I/O 2022

Google I/O is generally thought of as a software-focused show. And while we're certainly expecting to hear a lot about Android 13 when the 2022 edition of I/O gets underway a week from now, we could have plenty of hardware on hand, too — especially if a new leak teasing the arrival of the Google Pixel Buds Pro is legitimate.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has already confirmed that new hardware will be on display during Google I/O 2022, which has many people concluding that we're about to see the Pixel 6a join the company's smartphone lineup as a lower cost version of the Pixel 6 series. Likewise, the long-rumored Pixel Watch could make its debut at the developers' conference, even if it's only Google showing off some features and setting a later ship date.

But there's another Google product apparently in the works. And leaker Jon Prosser seems to suggest we'll be laying eyes on this device soon.

The product in question is the Google Pixel Buds Pro, a new version of Google's wireless earbuds that compete with Apple's AirPods and assorted Galaxy Buds from Samsung. Prosser took to Twitter this week to confirm that the updated earbuds are set to arrive "soon."

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, FogMay 3, 2022 See more

The tweet then lists Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello and Fog — presumably the color options for the Pixel Buds Pro.

Prosser has a somewhat solid record on leaks, though he's been known to miss rumored product launch dates. Last year, for example, Prosser had predicted new Pixel Buds would ship in mid-April; the Pixel Buds A-Series didn't arrive until the summer.

In fairness, this new tweet doesn't actually forecast a Google I/O launch for the Pixel Buds Pro — that's our assumption, since the tweet says the earbuds are coming soon, and a developer's conference that gets underway on May 11 strikes us as the very definition of "soon."

The Pixel Buds Pro could add active noise cancellation, a feature missing from Google's earbuds lineup. That is something you'll find in products like the Apple AirPods Pro, though, so Google would do well to add that capability to its audio offerings. Battery life on the Pixel Buds 2 also disappointed us.

We're just guessing on possible Pixel Buds Pro features, though, as there haven't been many rumors detailing Google's plans for any new line of wireless earbuds. That, plus the developer-focused nature of Google I/O, might cast some doubt on just how close these rumored earbuds are to shipping. But we'll certainly find out in a week, when the Google I/O keynote gets things underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on May 11.