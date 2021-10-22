Gand Theft Auto: The Trilogy first trailer unveiled — and I’m shocked

There was a fairly natural skepticism when GTA: The Trilogy was confirmed earlier this month. I was very much among the dissenting voices labeling this collection of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas as nothing more than a cheap cash grab. After all, did we really need another port of three games that can already be played just about everywhere?

This week Rockstar released the first trailer for the GTA Trilogy and I’ve been made to eat my words — this collection is looking seriously impressive. While none of the games have received a full remake, the across-the-board enhancements are immediately noticeable. In the space of an afternoon I’ve gone from planning to skip to feverish placing my pre-order.

Rockstar has also released a blog post detailing the range of additional improvements, but what is immediately noticeable from the trailer is the significant lighting and texture upgrades. Sure, none of the games look like titles released in 2021, but they definitely don’t look two decades old anymore.

What’s even more exciting is all the confirmed upgrades that aren’t apparent from the trailer. All three games will get “Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting” which will make these gaming classics easier than ever to enjoy. Plus, there will be an updated weapon/radio selection wheel and a clearer mini-map with the ability to set waypoints.

Perhaps the single biggest addition is that in the GTA Trilogy should you fail a mission you will be given the option to immediately try again. That may not sound like an especially big upgrade, but anyone who suffered the pain of failing a mission in GTA: San Andreas and then having to drive back across the whole map to restart will know what a game-changer this is.

There will also be platform-exclusive upgrades and features. The PS5 and Xbox Series X (and presumably PC) will offer 4K resolution and “up to 60 fps performance”, the PC will also get Nvidia DLSS support. The Nintendo Switch hasn’t been left out either. The hybrid console will get touch screen menu and camera controls as well as gyro aiming.

It’s only fair to give Rockstar credit where it’s due. This is a far bigger suite of upgrades than many, myself included, were expecting. As someone who’s never actually finished any of these games, but has played them all to varying degrees, I’m thrilled that I will be able to experience the complete GTA Trilogy this winter with modern controls and refreshed visuals.

Perhaps the only disappointing news is the cost of the collection. Rockstar has opted for a full $60 retail price for the GTA Trilogy which feels a tad steep. Granted, this works out as $20 a game which is a little more palpable. Still, when you consider that similar packages, with even more extensive upgrades, such as the Crash N.Sane Trilogy launched at $40, it does seem overpriced.

If you’re planning on reliving your childhood with the GTA Trilogy you won’t have long to wait either. The collection is set to launch on November 11 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.