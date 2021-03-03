Game PS5 restock live: How to get a PS5 right now

There’s no time to lose as the UK’s biggest gaming retailer, Game, has re-opened its order queue for the PS5 for the second time today.

If you want to get your hands on a PS5, you can join the queue here but be quick the wait time will surely shoot up to the dreaded “more than an hour” in the blink of an eye.

PlayStation 5: from £450 @ Game

Game has reopened its PS5 order queue for the second time today, which means the retailer has more stock of Sony's next-gen machine right now. Bundles are your best bet as the stock of the standalone console is almost certainly sold out. View Deal

Game went live with PS5 stock at around 9:45 a.m. (GMT) this morning, and as per usual it was a complete disaster. The website crashed numerous times and those who were able to get onto the store faced stiff competition to bag a console.

However, the retailer has restocked the console once again, giving gamers a second chance to nab themselves one of these much-coveted machines.

Game's site, for now at least, seems to be holding up as well. This is an excellent chance to get your hands on a PS5 today, so get on over to Game website without delay.

The gaming-focused retailer has served up the most restocks of anywhere in the U.K., so we’re not surprised to see it once again taking orders of the hugely in-demand console, though two restocks in a single day is unusual.

The encouraging news is that two restocks in such a short space of time potentially hints that the stock problems that have plagued the console since launch could well be coming to an end, but at least for now it's still very much a case of demand outpacing supply.

Perhaps one day soon buying a PS5 will be a simple task, but it is clearly not today.

Go for the bundles

Game has continued its habit of offering the PS5 in a variety of bundles.

Some of these packages are pretty worthwhile, such as the ones that include an additional controller and games like Demon’s Souls or Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Others, such as the ones that tack on needless extras like a PlayStation branded t-shirt and cap, less so.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Game, don’t waste your time trying to spot a standalone console. If you're trying to secure a PS5 every second really does count and trying to get just the console itself in your basket will almost certainly waste precious time.

Whenever the retailer restocks it puts the majority of units into premade bundles. So if you want the best chance of actually getting hold of a PS5, you’ll need to cough up more than the £450 RRP.

If you’re fast you can at least grab a bundle with some useful items, but if you have to settle for one that includes some tat, it’s a small price to pay for finally getting hold of Sony’s next-gen console.