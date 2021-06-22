Epic Prime Day laptop deal: ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 just hit lowest price ever

The second day of Prime Day sales is already here, which means deals are getting hotter than ever. That's right -- Amazon's annual two-day sales event can help you save on some of the best gaming laptops from the world's leading brands without resorting to out-of-this-world prices.

For a limited time only, Amazon US has the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,739. That's a whole $460 off its original price, making it one of the hottest Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.

That's not even the best part. With this purchase, you will also get a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, giving you unlimited access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10. One thing to note, however, is that this is a Prime Day exclusive deal that is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,199 now $1,739 @ Amazon

This is hands-down one of the biggest savings we've seen this Prime Day sales. This gaming laptop packs a punch with its 10-gen Core i7 Intel processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16 GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 240Hz.View Deal

ASUS is one of the leading gaming laptop manufacturers right now, and its flagship model is on epic offer as part of Amazon Prime Day. If you've been holding out to score yourself a powerful gaming rig, we recommend that you don't miss this Prime Exclusive Deal. After all, you will be saving a whopping $460!

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 is one mighty machine, packing a 10th-Gen Core i7 Intel CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. That's all packed in its slim chassis weighing 5.67 pounds in total. Speaking of storage, if 1TB isn't enough, you can always upgrade using three total SSD spaces to expand your overall storage.

Thanks to its ultrafast 15.6-inch display, you'll be able to play some of the best PC games at a smooth 240Hz, while its 3ms grey-to-grey response time will also minimize motion blur for precision target tracking.

When getting a gaming laptop, the first worry that comes to mind is cooling as most laptops tend to run quite hot with the components being placed so tight together. Luckily, you won't need to stress over this aspect with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, as this laptop features ASUS ROG intelligent cooling system to ensure your machine runs at an optimal temperature even after a night-long gaming session.

Of course, we can't talk about an ASUS ROG laptop and not mention its signature aesthetics. Its exterior design makes a perfect choice for those looking to complete their RGB-lit setup. The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 sports per-key backlit RGB lighting system, which is customizable to your liking.

You won't usually see a deal like this outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales events, so if your heart is set on buying this gaming laptop, you've got to hurry as the deal expires in less than 20 hours.

