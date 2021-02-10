Epic Presidents Day sale gets you this 55-inch 4K TV for just $300

When it comes to Presidents' Day sales televisions are always a hot ticket item and this year is no different.

Right now Best Buy has the Hisense 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $299.99 — $100 off its usual price of $400.

Hisense 55" 4K Smart TV: was $400 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Presidents' Day deal takes a healthy $100 off Hisense's 55-inch 4K TV. Offering HDR support as well, this is a great pick if you're looking for an entry point into the 4K display world. Definitely one of the standout televisions deals we've seen so far this year. View Deal

If you’ve yet to upgrade to a 4K display this is a great entry-level model offering four times the resolution of Full HD, plus included HDR support means your movies and games will look better than ever.

Powered by Android TV, you’ll have access to every streaming service you could ever need and in-built Google Assistant allows you to control it all with just your voice.

The TV's 60Hz refresh rate might not be top of the range for next-gen gaming, but considering the price point, it’s a compromise that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of this fantastic offer.

The 55-inch model is not the only display on offer either. The slightly smaller 50-inch model is also $100 off at Best Buy , bringing it down to $250 from its usual price of $350.

For the sake of an extra $50, we'd opt for the bigger 55-inch television but if space in your living room is at a premium the smaller screen size could make sense.