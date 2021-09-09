Eagles vs Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Eagles vs Falcons live stream marks the beginning of the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia and the start of the Arthur Smith era in Atlanta. Which coach will start their career and their team’s season with a 1-0 record after this NFL live stream?

Eagles vs Falcons channel, start time The Eagles vs Falcons live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Philadelphia travels to Atlanta as a much different team than the one that finished in the basement of the NFC East last season. Doug Pederson was fired after last year just three years removed from coaching the franchise to their first ever Super Bowl championship. Also gone is their franchise quarterback and MVP candidate from their Super Bowl season, Carson Wentz.

Now Nick Sirianni takes over with second year quarterback Jalen Hurts as his quarterback. The 40-year-old Sirianni spent the three last seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator under former Eagles’ assistant Frank Reich. Despite Wentz being traded to the Colts in March and no real competition being brought in to challenge Jalen Hurts as the team’s number one QB, Sirianni waited until the end of the preseason to officially name Hurts the starter. The now 23-year-old Hurts started just four games for the Eagles last season.

Aside from the 36-year old Matt Ryan, this game will have fans focused on the young guys. New Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith has spent the last two seasons as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Smith will be sure to dial up a healthy amount of targets for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who Atlanta took with the fourth overall pick in April’s draft. On the other sideline, the Eagles will have plenty of plays for the 10th overall selection in that same draft, wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Falcons are 3-point favorites against the Eagles. The over/under is 48. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Eagles vs Falcons live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the US

In the US, Eagles vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Eagles vs Falcons live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Eagles vs Falcons.

Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Eagles vs Falcons on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Falcons live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Eagles vs Falcons live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Falcons live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.