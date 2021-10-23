Chiefs vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 game online

The Chiefs vs Titans live stream puts two teams head-to-head that are coming off big wins. Kansas City rattled off 21 unanswered points to beat Washington and improve to an even .500 record, while Tennessee just topped the red hot Buffalo Bills. Which team will use this NFL live stream to keep the good vibes going?

Chiefs vs Titans channel, start time The Chiefs vs Titans live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 24)

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This has not been an ideal year for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (3-3). For the first time in the Mahomes era, Kansas City is playing .500 ball after six weeks of the season. They have battled in close games, but come up on the losing end thanks mainly to turnovers.

For the most part, things look normal if you go by Mahomes' numbers this season. He's posted a 103.1 passer rating and he leads the league with 18 touchdown passes. The most glaring difference has been interceptions. Mahomes has thrown eight already this season, most since his first full year as a starter in 2018. He threw six in all of last year.

The Titans (4-2) could not be riding any higher after they beat the red hot Bills last week, 34-31. Derrick Henry added another great game to his resume in the win, rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns. The reigning rushing champion and current leader in rushing yards, took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill last Sunday and broke a 76-yard run to put the Titans on the board. When Henry takes the field Sunday, he'll have at least 300 more yards than any other back playing. Nick Chubb is out Sunday, while Ezekiel Elliot has a bye week, but even those two running backs are 250 yards off Henry's pace.

The Chiefs are 5.5-piont road favorites against the Titans. The over/under is 56.5.

How to watch Chiefs vs Titans live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chiefs vs Titans, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chiefs vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, today's Chiefs vs Titans is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 24)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Chiefs vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Titans.

Chiefs vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs Titans live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chiefs vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.