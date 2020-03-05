Surface Book 2 deal at Amazon takes $710 off

Amazon and Microsoft have two Surface Book 2 deals you shouldn't miss.

Currently, Amazon has the 15-inch Surface Book 2 with Core i7 CPU on sale for $1,789. Normally priced at $2,499, that's $710 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Windows 10 laptop. By comparison, it's $410 cheaper than Best Buy's sale price for the same config. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Store has the base model on sale for $999. That's $150 off and one of the cheapest Surface Book 2 deals you'll find.

Microsoft 15" Surface Book 2: was $2,499 now $1,789 @ Amazon

It's no longer Microsoft's flagship, but the Surface Book 2 is still a capable machine. It packs a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense display, Core i7-8650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Microsoft 13" Surface Book 2: was $1,149 now $999 @ MS

The base Surface Book 2 is being discounted to an all-time low of just $999. It features a 13.5-inch LCD, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

If you want a slightly more future-proof machine, we recommend the Amazon model. It packs a bright and vivid 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense touchscreen with a Core i7-8650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1060 GPU under the hood.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Microsoft Surface Book 2 review, they liked the 2-in-1's modern, unique detachable design and great stylus. They also found its 12 hours and 9 minute battery life impressive.

When it's not being used as a laptop, the Surface Book 2 can convert into tablet, studio or view mode. The device's optional Surface Pen (sold separately) has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and is almost lag-free.

In real world tests, the Core i7-8650U CPU-powered Surface Book 2 handled just about everything we threw its way without a hitch. It juggled 30 open Google Chrome tabs, a 1080p video streaming on YouTube and Windows Ink Workspace's Sketchpad drawing without slowing down.

Simply put, the Surface Book 2 is a smart option for creatives and anyone else who wants a versatile Windows 10 laptop to write and draw on, but doesn't want to pay full price.