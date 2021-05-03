Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 just got official titles in MCU Phase 4 teaser

Marvel just revealed the Black Panther 2 title: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This comes as a cherry on top in a video just posted designed to fuel audiences' desires to return to the cinemas, titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies."

Marvel's official word about Black Panther 2 is slim on details, saying "The sequel to the history-making Black Panther, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, will explore the incomparable world of Wakanda."

We also got another new title: Captain Marvel 2 is officially The Marvels. On Marvel.com, the studio detailed that "Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), in the film."

The trailer also gave us a couple of new release dates: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is coming on February 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is confirmed for May 5, 2023 (which was rumored beforehand).

While the Marvel sizzle reel begins in the past, with a Stan Lee voice-over that talks over the history of the MCU (Iron Man just turned 13 years old!), it quickly moves from the big moments of Endgame to what's to follow. Of course, the Endgame audience reaction segment moment will have you wondering when you'll feel comfortable returning to a theater.

After that, we get a Black Widow (July 9, 2021) teaser, with what seems to be some new footage of the cast shooting and blowing things up. Then, footage of Awkwafina and Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021) follows.

After that, the big news-making moments hit. Starting with our first look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021), which doesn't give us a whole lot of detail, but enough coolness to get us excited.

After that, we get more release dates and title cards that we knew about, including Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022).

And then, we got the big news: Black Panther 2 is now officially Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's coming on July 8, 2022. While details about the film have been sparse, rampant speculation suggests Shuri (Letitia Wright), will become the new Black Panther. Director Ryan Coogler has emphasized that T'Challa will not be recast, nor will the late Chadwick Boseman be digitally inserted. Coogler is also working on a TBA Disney Plus show set in Wakanda.