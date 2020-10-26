Black Friday MacBook deals 2020 — MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals

Black Friday MacBook deals are already starting, with holiday deals cropping up on Amazon, BestBuy and other sites already. And these are bound to be among the most popular Black Friday deals overall.

We've only seen a few good deals so far, but we expect to see more as we approach Thanksgiving weekend, so keep an eye on this page for all the best MacBook Air Black Friday deals and MacBook Pro Black Friday deals.

Black Friday MacBook deals – best sales right now

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Amazon is also taking $50 off a MacBook Air with 256GB in storage. The best features are the Magic Keyboard and the bright and colorful Retina display.

MacBook Air 13": was $1,099 now $,1049 @ B&H Photo

This Retina Display-equipped Mac laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and 256GB of storage. You'll also appreciate the much improved Magic Keyboard for a more accurate typing experience than previous MacBook air models. B&H is taking $50 off this and other MacBook Airs.

MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Amazon

A powerful Mac can be yours for $350 less than the regular price. This version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro runs on a 9th Gen Core i7 processor and features Apple's new Magic Keyboard. You'll get 512GB of storage with this version.

Black Friday MacBook deals — MacBook Air

The most affordable MacBook is the MacBook Air, a slim 13-inch ultraportable that even does well when pitted against the more powerful MacBook Pro. (See MacBook Air vs Pro: What's the best MacBook? ) And with a starting price of $999, it's the cheapest Mac laptop Apple sells.

The MacBook Air comes only in the 13-inch size, boasting a 13.3 inch Retina Display, up to a four-core Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It doesn't have the OLED Touch Bar seen on the MacBook Pro, but it does have Touch ID for secured signing on and authentication. It's also super portable, weighing just 2.8 pounds.

Last year we saw MacBook Air models selling for as much as $300 off, and there's no reason we won't see similar discounts for 2020.

Black Friday MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is Apple's more powerful laptop, and it comes in two sizes. There's the ultraportable 13-inch MacBook Pro model, and the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is often touted as more of a professional laptop, thanks to its larger size and more powerful components.

Made for portability, the 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs just 2.8 to 3.1 pounds (depending on the model) and boasts a 13-inch Retina display. It can be configured with Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, as much as 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Outfitted with Intel Iris Graphics and Touch Bar, it's an extremely capable laptop.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro normally starts at $1,299 with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. In recent sales events, we saw prices drop by $150 or more, and we expect similar discounts for the holidays.

The 16-inch model does more than just give you a bigger screen. Apple calls the 16-inch MacBook "the ultimate pro" and with configurations scaling up to a Core i9 processor and AMD Radeon Pro graphics, it's definitely one of the best laptops out there for creative professionals.

In addition to the 16-inch Retina display, the larger MacBook Pro features a Touch Bar and a spacious Force Touch trackpad. It can be configured with up to 64 gigabytes of RAM and a whopping 8 TB of storage.

And if you're still using a 15-inch MacBook pro from years past, the 16-in packs that larger display into the same sleek 15-inch profile. So the screen size has changed, but the standard MacBook pro dimensions have not, meaning it will work with whatever laptop bag, sleeve, or snap on case you've used with other 15-inch MacBooks.

Black Friday MacBook deals — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Black Friday doesn't technically start until November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving. But with competition fiercer than ever before, Black Friday deals are starting early this year, and some are already offering sales now. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of retailers offering Black Friday deals already, and we expect more Black Friday discounts on MacBooks as we approach the holidays.

Amazon and Best Buy are two of our go-to stores for Apple products, but we can expect additional Black Friday deals from retailers like Target, NewEgg, B&H Photo and more. In addition, the pandemic will keep people from gathering outside brick-and-mortar stores after Thanksgiving, so we expect to see more Black Friday deals online than ever before.