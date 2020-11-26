Black Friday laptop sale: Snag this 11th gen Rocket Lake laptop for $549

Thanksgiving Day is here and we're spotting some of the best Black Friday laptop deals of the year. And while you might think Black Friday is all about bargain bin laptops, we've spotted a deal on a killer mainstream laptop with Intel's latest processor.
Currently, Newegg has the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop on sale for just 549.99. Normally price at $649, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Rocket Lake laptop. It's also one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen today in general.
Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg
Priced like a mainstream laptop, but with better-than-average specs, the Acer Aspire 5 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $100 off and an excellent laptop for just about any type of user. View Deal
What's amazing about this deal is the hardware you get for your money. This Acer Aspire 5 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Better act fast as this deal is likely to sell out. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278