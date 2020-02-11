Better Call Saul season 5: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

We're inching towards Better Call Saul season 5, the latest installment of the cult-favorite Breaking Bad prequel. The series, so far, mapped the life of aspiring lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before his metamorphosis into the skeevy Saul Goodman we learned to love.

"It's the best season we've ever done," Odenkirk told Deadline . "It's going to blow your mind, and I'm not kidding about either of those things."

Before season 4 aired, AMC renewed Better Call Saul (one of our best shows on Netflix) for a fifth installment. We've yet to see Jimmy wholly adopt his reinvented persona, but last season’s finale ended with him closer to embracing his Breaking Bad character than ever before. Especially with his reinstated New Mexico law license.

We expect Better Call Saul season 5 to be one of the best TV shows of 2020, but will it blow our faces off? Here's everything you need to know:

Better Call Saul returns on Sunday, February 23, 2020 on AMC. The season premiere will air at 10:00 p.m. ET. The second episode of season 5 airs the following night, Monday, February 24, in the show's regular 9:00 p.m. ET time slot.

Leave your cares and misdemeanors behind. Better Call Saul is back Feb 23. pic.twitter.com/vy4tdL4teKJanuary 29, 2020

For fans in the UK, Better Call Saul episodes will hit Netflix the day after their U.S. air dates.

Better Call Saul season 5 cast

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), hitman Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and famed TV villain Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) star in Better Call Saul season 5. Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) also returns to confront the crossroads the show left her at in season 4.

Thank you @televisionacad for hosting the family last night! #FYC #Emmys #BetterCallSaul Giancarlo Esposito A photo posted by @thegiancarloesposito on Mar 27, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

Double-agent Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), laywer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), rival drug lord Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and his nephew Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) round out the main cast.

Better Call Saul season 5 will also feature some familiar Breaking Bad faces, like DEA agents Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada).

Meanwhile, Vince Gilligan has all but confirmed Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will appear in Better Call Saul before it ends. Whether it happens this season or in the sixth (and final one) is unknown.

Better Call Saul season 5 plot: What to expect

In Breaking Bad season 5 we’re finally going to witness Jimmy McGill transform into Saul Goodman. And, subsequently, girlfriend Kim cope with the monumental shift in her relationship,

Mike will be finishing work on Gus’s underground meth lab and intimidating anyone who gets in his boss’s way. We’ll also see Lalo Salamanca inherit the family business following his uncle Hector’s stroke.

Season 5 will probably hold a strong essence of Saul’s story approaching the end. We could even see it encroach on the Breaking Bad timeline at long last. Plus we can expect to learn more about Gene.

Is there a Better Call Saul season 5 trailer?

You bet. Here's a taste of what's coming on Better Call Saul later this month.