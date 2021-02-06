Best Valentine's Day flower deals 2021

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. However, with most of the country staying indoors, that romantic dinner downtown is looking less and less likely. Fortunately, there are plenty of Valentine's Day flower deals to help you save the day.

So we're gathering up the best Valentine's Day flower deals you can get right now. Plus, we're also rounding up deals on chocolates, treats, and all things Cupid-related to help you make Valentine's Day 2021 seem as "normal" as possible. There's just one thing to remember: the flower industry is not immune to shipping delays and the last thing you want is for your Valentine's Day flowers to arrive late. So we recommend making your purchase now and sending it out earlier than usual to ensure you'll avoid any potential delays.

Valentine's Day flower deals

Cakes/gift baskets: deals from $29 @ Flora2000

If you're shopping for something unique, Flora2000 should be high on your list. They're one of the few florists to offer full cakes, including cheesecakes, brownie cakes, red velvet cakes, and more. View Deal

Flowers & Gifts: deals from $29 @ Flowers Fast

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of flowers, gift baskets, chocolates and more. View Deal

Flowers and baskets: up to 40% @ 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers is taking up to 40% off select Valentine's Day flowers. Gifts range from the Hearts in Bloom Gerbera Daisy (pictured) to Fannie May chocolates. View Deal

Shop deals @ Harry & David

From chocolate-covered strawberries to Valentine's Day truffles, Harry & David has a wide range of Valentine's Day gifts. They even have charcuterie trays and ice cream gift boxes. View Deal

Shop deals @ Teleflora

Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $37 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale. View Deal

Shop deals @ Just Flowers

From roses to Godiva gift baskets, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Valentine's Day. Not sure what you want to buy? You can also leave the flower arrangement up to a designer and they'll put together an arrangement just for you. View Deal

Valentine's Day flower deals — food, wine, more

Mother's Day Gift Baskets: from $42 @ 1-800-Flowers

Valentine's Day flowers aren't the only item we're tracking. 1-800-Flowers also has discounts on various gift baskets with prices that start at $42. One of their gift baskets includes Dolcetto Wafer Rolls, Twinings Lavender Early Grey Tea, and more. View Deal

Valentine's Day food items: deals from $15 @ iGourmet

For the foodie in your life, igourmet has a wide variety of Valentine's Day gift/food baskets. The retailer offers cheeses, olive oil, artisanal meats, and more. View Deal

Message in a Bottle: from $39 @ 1-800-Flowers

Pen your own love letter with this unique Message in a Bottle gift from 1-800-Flowers. The bottle is filled with red and gold rose petals and you can also attach a personalized letter. Plus, it also comes with a box of chocolates. View Deal