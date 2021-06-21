Best Prime Day Whole Foods deals 2021

Alexa devices won't be the only items on sale this Prime Day. As we've seen in years past, Prime Day Whole Foods deals will be back for the fourth consecutive year. Whole Foods deals are among our favorite sales during Amazon's annual two-day sale. They're also proof that Prime Day deals aren't restricted to just tech and home.

The best news is that there are already many Prime Day Whole Foods deals you can get right now. They range from discounts on summer pies to savings on beef rib steaks. Unfortunately, our favorite Prime Day Whole Foods deal isn't returning for 2021. In previous years, Amazon has given a $10 Prime Day credit to all Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods. This year, there is no such deal. Nevertheless, here are other deals you can snag at Whole Foods. Just remember, they're in-store only.

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Prime Day Whole Foods deals

Snacks and food: up to 35% off @ Amazon

Amazon is once again offering big savings on all Pepsi products. Prime members can take up to 35% off Lay's, Quaker Oats, Pure Leaf, Doritos, and more. Although this isn't a Prime Day Whole Foods deal per se (the sale is at Amazon.com), it's still one of the best food deals we've seen to date from Amazon.View Deal

