Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals

PC gaming can already be expensive if you must have the absolute best hardware, and portability can make things even more costly. So if you want a top-of-the-range gaming laptop you're going to need a pretty deep wallet, or the sense to grab one of these early gaming laptop Black Friday deals and save yourself some money.

Several retailers have already kicked off their pre-Black Friday sales, so you don't even need to wait until the day itself. Getting in early means you get to avoid the rush of trying to buy something at the end of November. It'll arrive sooner too, which is always nice.

Of course, we'll be updating this page as deals become available. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back to see our picks for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals between November 27.

Gaming laptop Black Friday deals at Dell

Alienware m17 R2: was $3,629 now $2,399 @ Dell

Go big or go home with the Alienware m17 R2, which packs an 8-core 9th gen Intel i9 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2080 with 8GB DDR6 memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and a 17.3" FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and Tobii eyetracking. It's 34% off at Dell.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 i9: was $3,249 now $1,999 @ Dell

Smaller but just as feisty, packing in an 8-core Intel i9 processor (9th gen), a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with 8GB of DDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, two 512GB SSDs, Wi-Fi 6, and a Full HD 15.6-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate. It's 38% off at Dell.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 i7: was $2,799 now $1,699 @ Dell

If you ever wondered about the cost difference between an i7 and i9 was, wonder no more. The only difference between this and the above deal is the fact this has an i7 processor instead of i9. And it's $300 cheaper. If you need to save a few bucks on your laptop, this is the time. View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,039 now $889 @ Dell

The discount may not be as high, but if you're on a budget this is a solid option. The G5 15 comes with a 10th gen i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, a NVIDIA GTX 1160 Ti with 6GB memory, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's not as souped-up as some others, but it's got enough of what you need. View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Adata gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Packing in a lot for less than $2000, this Adata gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a 1TB SSD, 32GB of DDR 4 RAM, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of memory, a 9th gen Intel i7 processor, and a 10 hour battery life. View Deal

Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,499 now $1,079 @ Best Buy

An older machine, judging by its specs, but one that should offer great performance. It packs an Intel i7 processor (8th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a 128GB SSD, a NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 with 6GB memory, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.View Deal

Razer Blade 15.6 gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 @ Best Buy

Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 260 with 6GB of memory, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Walmart

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop: was $3,199 now $2,799 @ Walmart

It's not cheap, even on sale, but this is a deal you shouldn't dismiss so easily. This has a Full HD 17.3-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2080, a 10th gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, and more.

View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth gaming laptop (refurbished): was $2,999 now $2,099 @ Walmart

A spectacular discount on this refurbished machine, which comes packing a 15.6-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate, an i7 processor, a GeForce RTC 2080, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an ultra-thin bezel. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop: was $1,949 now $1,299 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch laptop with a Full HD display and 144Hz refresh rate, an i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of memory, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. That's a lot for your money, and it's now $650 off at Walmart.View Deal

XPG Xenia 1660 gaming laptop bundle: was $1,899 now $1,449 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch machine packing in Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, an i7 processor, a GeForce 1660 Ti, an optical mechanical keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Now $450 off, and bundled with an XPG headset at Walmart.View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon