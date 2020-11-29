Best GameStop Cyber Monday deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC

If you’re in the market for video games, consoles or accessories, the best GameStop Cyber Monday deals have a lot of great products on offer. From PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games to wildly discounted PC peripherals, these are some of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get, particularly if you’re looking to build your gaming library or setup.

While there aren’t any discounts on game consoles themselves, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch for $300 and get a free set of Super Mario shot glasses. Games, on the other hand, have seen huge price drops, including the new and difficult-to-find Madden NFL 21 for $27.

If you’re looking for more specialized gaming deals, consider our Cyber Monday PS5 deals, Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and Cyber Monday PC gaming hubs. Remember, too, that all PS4 game and accessories are compatible with the PS5, while all Xbox One games and accessories are compatible with the Xbox Series X/S.

Game Consoles

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is available at GameStop, and while you won’t receive it right away, it will ship by December 15 — well before Christmas, if that’s your goal. You’ll also get a set of cute Super Mario shot glasses at no extra charge. Cheers!View Deal

PS4 Pro: $399 @ GameStop

The PS4 Pro is extremely hard to find, but GameStop still has some units in stock. There’s no discount, but simply being able to purchase a PlayStation console this time of year is a rarity. The PS4 Pro is a powerful system that should still have another year or two of game releases left.View Deal

At the time of writing, GameStop does not have any new Xbox consoles in stock for online delivery. You can take your chances with a refurbished console, or attempt to buy a console in-store.

PS5 Games

God of War: was $19 now $9 @ GameStop

God of War is one of the finest PS4 titles, and it runs even better on the PS5, with shorter loading times, more refined graphics and better frame rates. In this soft reboot, Kratos has traveled to the Norselands, where he must do battle with the heroes, monsters and gods of the region.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: was $19 now $9 @ GameStop

Horizon Zero Dawn’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, will be out on PS5 next year. As such, if you haven’t played the first game, now is a great time to do so — especially since it costs less than $10. You take control of Aloy, who hunts deadly machines in a post-apocalyptic open world.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One: was $39 now $19 @ GameStop

Kingdom Hearts is a long, complex series, but you can get just about every game in the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One package. This compilation contains everything from the first game up through the third, with just about every spinoff covered along the way: 10 games in total.View Deal

The Last of US 2: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

One of 2020’s best games, The Last of Us 2 tells a heartbreaking and moving story about Ellie, who travels across a ruined Pacific Northwest in order to get revenge after a brutal murder. The story is full of shocking twists, and the action/stealth gameplay is more refined than ever before.View Deal

Resident Evil 3: was $39 now $19 @ GameStop

The Resident Evil 3 remake didn’t get quite as many accolades as the Resident Evil 2 remake last year, but it’s still a good time, particularly for less than $20. You take control of Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they fight against the bioweapon known as Nemesis. There’s also a multiplayer mode.View Deal

Xbox Series X Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $47 @ GameStop

The latest Assassin’s Creed game is the biggest yet, pitting Vikings against Saxons in a battle for medieval England. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you control Eivor and his clan of Vikings as they settle in England, forging alliances and fighting off an evil cult along the way.View Deal

Doom Eternal: was $44 now $15 @ GameStop

One of 2020’s defining FPS games, Doom Eternal is a fast-paced, brutal shooter with lots of weapons to collect, levels to explore and demons to slay. It’s bigger and more complex than its predecessor, but doesn’t sacrifice the frenetic gameplay or the over-the-top story.View Deal

Gears 5: was $19 now $8 @ GameStop

Perhaps the flagship “optimized for Xbox Series X/S” game, Gears 5 is a refined, colorful and ambitious third-person shooter. You play as Kait Diaz as she fights off an alien menace and learns more about the ongoing Gears of War story. If you haven’t played it before, getting it for less than $10 is a great deal.View Deal

Madden NFL 21: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

Madden NFL 21 is the latest iteration in gaming’s premier football franchise, and this time, it’s optimized for Xbox Series X/S. That means you can expect high resolutions and fast frame rates as you pit your favorite teams against each other, or customize your own player for an ambitious career mode.View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons: was $39 now $16 @ GameStop

An homage to classic games like X-Wing and TIE Fighter, Star Wars: Squadrons proves that there’s life left in the sci-fi dogfighting sim genre after all. You take control of either a Rebel or Imperial pilot as you play through an original campaign, or test your skill online against other players.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Games

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

One of the best strategy games for the Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem: The Three Houses lets you take a deep dive into character interaction and romance options. You choose to represent one of the titular three houses, then fight for glory in a complicated military campaign that’s sure to test your tactical prowess.View Deal

Link’s Awakening: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

A remake of the 1993 classic, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is even better on Switch. From its colorful wooden-doll characters to its offbeat story, this game plays like a typical Zelda experience, in a very atypical Zelda setting. The eight dungeons are just as challenging today as they were back in the ‘90s.View Deal

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

Mario games rarely go on sale, so getting New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for less than half of its usual price is a great deal. This game hearkens back to Mario’s 2D origins, letting you play as Mario and Luigi as you challenge Bowser once again in a series of tough-but-approachable platformer levels.View Deal

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu is one of the more charming games on the Switch, taking advantage of the system’s motion controls to let you catch Pokémon in an immersive way. There are hundreds of Pokémon to collect as you explore a colorful 3D world, and you can also connect your game to the Pokémon Go smartphone app.View Deal

Splatoon 2: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

One of the Nintendo Switch’s better competitive multiplayer games, Splatoon 2 offers an intriguing mix of puzzle-solving and shooter combat. You and another team compete to cover an arena in paint, and you can transform from a gun-wielding kid into a fast-swimming squid to do so. It’s very weird, and very fun.View Deal

Gaming Accessories

Xbox Series X Controller: was $59 now $49 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series X controller is perhaps the best gaming controller currently on the market, with comfortable grips, a straightforward design, long battery life and compatibility with everything from Xbox consoles, to computers, to smartphones, to streaming players. Even just $10 off is a good deal.View Deal

External Game Drive 2 TB PS4: was $89 now $69 @ GameStop

If you have a big PS4 library that you want to transfer to your PS5, the External Game Drive is an excellent option. This provides 2 TB of space for PS4 titles and save game files, which should be enough space for almost 40 moderately sized games. Just be aware that you won’t be able to run PS5 games from this drive.View Deal

Nintendo Switch microSDXC Card 128 GB: was $39 now $26 @ GameStop

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a ton of storage built-in, but thanks to a microSD slot, you can add as much as you want. The Nintendo Switch microSDXC Card 128 GB model offers enough space for 10 or so demanding Switch games, or a plethora of small indie titles. It even has a cool Nintendo design.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: was $49 now $34 @ GameStop

As budget gaming headsets go, the Razer Kraken X is one of the best, with comfortable earcups, decent sound quality and an effortless setup. Thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack, the headset works with PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch in handheld mode, PC or anything else that still supports traditional headphone connections.View Deal

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $39 @ GameStop

Razer makes great gaming mice, but they’re often expensive. As such, the Razer Viper for less than $40 is a terrific bargain. Its ambidextrous design appeals to both right- and left-handed players, while its excellent performance and robust software make it suitable for just about any PC game.View Deal

