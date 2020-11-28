The best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals 2020

Looking for the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals? You're in the right place. We've found fantastic savings on some of Fitbit's newest devices, including $50 off the Fitbit Sense. This is one of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals available right now.

That's not the only Cyber Monday Fitbit deal you can buy for the fitness enthusiast in your life. You can also save big on other top Fitbit smartwatches such as the Fitbit Fitbit Versa 3, as well as on best fitness trackers Fitbit makes. That includes the classic Fitbit Charge 4, which comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and water resistance.

Amazon's been turning out some awesome Cyber Monday deals this year, but some of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals come from the brand itself, where you're almost guaranteed to find the best price when you buy today.

You can also scour other top retailers like Best Buy and Walmart to find the best Fitbit deal for you this Black Friday. Alternatively, check out this year's Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals and Garmin Cyber Monday deals.

Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals: Top deals right now

The best Fitbit deal overall Fitbit Sense: was $329 now $279 @ Fitbit

The Fitbit Sense is the best smartwatch from Fitbit yet. It offers a holistic understanding of your health and wellness, packing unique features like a skin temperature reader and stress management tools.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people.View Deal

All Fitbit Black Friday deals

Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

You can pick up the classic Fitbit Charge 4 for just $100 at Best Buy, and is available in either black or rosewood color options. Similar deals have been going in and out of stock at other retailers all weekend, so act fast!View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $129 at Best Buy

The Versa 2 is one of our favorite smartwatches and a good option for those who want an affordable fitness-focused wearable with a large display. Aside from the usual heart, step, and sleep tracking, it also monitors blood oxygen, works with Alexa, has NFC payments and more.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is designed to deliver the basics at an affordable price. It offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring while also tracking your steps, active minutes, distance, and calories burned. A SmartTrack feature also records select workouts automatically. In our review, we were impressed with its stellar battery life and accurate sleep/fitness tracking. Take your pick from four snazzy color options, including white and silver, lilac and silver, marina blue, and mulberry.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: was $249 now $174 @ Walmart

The Fitbit Ionic is being phased out by Fitbit, but with built-in GPS, NFC for payments, music storage, and an app store, it's still a powerful device. Design-wise, the Ionic looks like a 1980s vision of a 21st-century smartwatch. We found that it makes up in performance what it lacks in aesthetics. It offers continuous heart rate-monitoring, an SpO2 sensor for detecting sleep apnea, guided workouts, swim-tracking, and more.View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Ace 2 is the best Fitbit for kids. Unlike traditional activity trackers, the Ace 2 is designed to help parents support their child's health through basic movement and sleep goals. View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Accessory Sport Band: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

If you're going to invest hundreds of dollars in a smartwatch, you may as well make it your own. This two-toned band adds an extra bit of flair to your Ionic watch, and the signature hexagon perforation design allows for all-day breathability and comfort. It also acts like a watch case for the Ionic, bringing extra durability to your fitness companion.View Deal

Is Fitbit having Cyber Monday sales?

Yes, Fitbit itself is hosting a slew of Cyber Monday deals on its website. The limited-time promotion includes killer discounts for the Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2.

Fitbit Cyber Monday sales are particularly popular because a Fitbit makes a great holiday gift for friends and family alike. Snatch them up while they're on sale!

Shop more Cyber Monday sales