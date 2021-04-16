Best Buy PS5 restock tipped for today — how to get your console

There's no better way to start the weekend off than by scoring a PS5, and with Best Buy's next PS5 restock expected today (April 16) that dream could very much become a reality as the retailer is expected to take fresh orders in the coming hours.

Best Buy has restocked the PS5 on six out of the last seven Fridays. Last Friday (April 9) was the first time there wasn't a restock at Best Buy since late February. We're expecting the electronics retailer to bounce back this week and offer gamers still eager to secure one of Sony's in-demand machines another shot.

Looking at past drops, we'd expect the retailer to restock between at some point before 3 p.m. ET.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition for nearly three weeks now, so a drop is due. View Deal

Best Buy typical restocks on Friday, so today (April 16) seems a likely date for a PS5 restock — though the retailer missed last Friday entirely, and the week before it didn't restock the PS5 Digital Edition so this week could be another blank.

Matt Swider of TechRadar posted last week that his sources confirmed that some Best Buy warehouses currently hold PS5 inventory, though reportedly not all of them do. This could mean we see a more limited drop today, or maybe Best Buy will skip another Friday and instead build stock for a bigger drop in the coming weeks.

⚠️Only 50% chance (that’s low) of a Best Buy restock today (now Friday). Usually I’m more confident, but the some key warehouses have 0 consoles, while others had it last week. I’ll gather more intel tomorrow.I’m still doing an Instagram Q&A🙌♻️Follow: https://t.co/auvqh7cnfy pic.twitter.com/xRWS6MZVf4April 9, 2021 See more

It certainly seems like we could get a Best Buy PS5 restock to close out the week, but it's far from certain. Should more evidence emerge we'll update this story to make sure you don't miss the next Best Buy PS5 restock.

We’re keeping a close eye on PS5 restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide, so be sure to keep checking it for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.